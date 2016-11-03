Trump asks backers to watch polling places, but few enlisted





WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump regularly warns his crowds to closely watch polling places to prevent Democrats from stealing the election. But his campaign has failed to enlist many to serve as official poll watchers in major population centers, according to spot checks by The Associated Press. In some key voting regions, Democrats monitoring voting will far outnumber Republicans on Election Day.



It's unclear what the Trump campaign has done with its volunteer list — voters in Arizona and Virginia who signed up were never contacted.



While specific rules vary from state to state, poll watchers generally are appointed by the campaigns to sit in polling places and observe. They can point out potential problems to election officials and, in some states, challenge whether a voter is actually eligible. They cannot confront voters.