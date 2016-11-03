EPA proposes expanded use of new herbicide, Enlist Duo





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed expanding the use a new version of a popular weed killer on genetically modified crops.



Environmentalists are outraged with the proposal to increase the number of states that could use Enlist Duo from 15 to 34. The weed killer is a combination of glyphosate and an updated version of an older herbicide named 2,4-D.



They note the EPA took steps to withdraw approval of Enlist in 2015 after receiving new information. But the EPA said in a statement this week that a review found Enlist doesn't "show any increased toxicity to plants."



A senior attorney with the Center for Food Safety accused the EPA of "capitulation to the agrichemical industry."



The Dow Chemical Company said in a statement Thursday that the company is "pleased."