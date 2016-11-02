Attorneys disappointed lethal injection secrecy law upheld





CINCINNATI (AP) — Lawyers representing death row inmates say an Ohio law shielding the names of companies providing lethal injection drugs lessens government transparency and free speech.



Timothy Sweeney, whose client Ronald Phillips is scheduled for execution in January, says Ohio's law creates a new category of speech exempt from the First Amendment.



Sweeney called a court ruling upholding the law disappointing and said attorneys are deciding their next step.



The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Wednesday to uphold a judge's decision last year that the inmates' challenge was not tied to "actual or imminent injuries."



State attorneys argued that nothing in the law infringes on prisoners' First Amendment rights or their ability to argue issues in court.