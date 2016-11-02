Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 02.
Wednesday, Nov. 02 7:00 AM OOGA Technical Conference and Oilfield Expo - Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) Oilfield Expo and Technical Conference
Location: Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge, OH Cambridge www.ooga.org https://twitter.com/ooga_hq
Contacts: Mike Chadsey OOGA Director of Public Relations [email protected] 1 330 714 1271
Wednesday, Nov. 02 9:00 AM Ohio Real Estate Commission meeting
Location: 77 South High Street, 22nd Floor, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Kerry Francis Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 728 1949
Wednesday, Nov. 02 9:00 AM Ohio Attorney General's Regional Community Leadership Series kickoff - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine delivers opening remarks at the kickoff of the Ohio Attorney General's Regional Community Leadership Series. The goal of the series is help make the greater community aware of the programs and services offered by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, including charitable law, crime victim services, the Ohio Attorney General's Heroin Unit, civil rights, and constituent services
Location: 905 Mount Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Lisa Hackley Office of Ohio Attoney General 1 614 466 3840
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:00 AM DNC's 'Forward Together' bus tour in Ohio - Democratic National Committee 'Forward Together' bus tour in Ohio, with Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper and local Democratic elected officials encouraging early voting and highlighting the stakes of this election. Agenda today includes early vote press conferences with Tuscarawas County Commissioner Belle Everett at Democratic Party Headquarters, 1260 Monroe St. NW #171, New Philadelphia (10:00 AM EDT); with former Democratic Rep. Zack Space at Muskingum County Board of Elections, 205 N. 7th St, Zanesville (1:30 PM EDT) and at 46 S 3rd St, Newark (3:30 PM EDT)
Location: New Philadelphia Newark Zanesville http://www.democrats.org/ https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats
Contacts: Jenna Price DNC Press [email protected]
open press
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:00 AM Welltower Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, continuing a three-day tour to urge Ohioans to 'go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Clinton's agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. He also discusses 'how Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be commander-in-chief'. Agenda includes Early Vote Events at 358 2nd Ave, Gallipolis (10:00 AM EDT), 277 Putnam St, Marietta (12:15 PM EDT), 250 W Main St, Clairsville (3:00 PM EDT), 136 N 4th St, Steubenville (4:30 PM EDT), and in Youngstown (6:30 PM EDT)
Location: Gallipolis Marietta Steubenville Youngstown www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:15 AM Anne Holton - Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in Iowa and Ohio - Former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton - 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in the general election battleground states of Iowa and Ohio, with agenda including Early Vote events at Fort Dodge Stronger Together Office, 33 N 16th St, Fort Dodge, IA (10:15 AM CDT), 838 E Main St, Trotwood, OH (2:00 PM EDT), 229 S Main St, Lima, OH (4:15 PM EDT), and 830 N Main St, Findlay, OH (5:30 PM EDT)
Location: Fort Dodge www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: LeMia Jenkins Hillary for America [email protected]
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:30 AM Ohio Grape Industries Committee meeting - Ohio Grape Industries Committee meeting to review FY17 research and marketing programs
Location: Ohio Department of Agriculture Bromfield Building, 8995 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
Wednesday, Nov. 02 11:00 AM Rev. Jesse Jackson campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Rev. Jesse Jackson campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending early vote events to 'urge Ohioans to go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Throughout the day, Jackson contrasts 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 'record promoting birtherism, empowering the fringe Alt-Right movement, and making condescending overtures to communities of color' with Clinton's 'plan to tackle systemic racism, break down the barriers holding Americans back, and build ladders of opportunity'. Agenda includes early voting with Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty at Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Rd, Columbus (11:00 AM EDT), and early vote events at 4337 Cleveland Ave, Columbus (1:30 PM EDT) and 859 Windmiller Dr, Pickerington (3:00 PM EDT)
Location: Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media R.S.V.P: [email protected] (Columbus). Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
Wednesday, Nov. 02 11:00 AM City of Toledo hold winter prep media open house - City of Toledo hold winter prep media open house, featuring Director of Public Service Bill Franklin and SB&H Commissioner Dave Welch on hand to review procedures and answer questions about preparations for winter conditions on City roadways
Location: 1189 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
Wednesday, Nov. 02 11:30 AM American Financial Group: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
Wednesday, Nov. 02 2:00 PM Ohio Military Facilities Commission inaugural meeting - Ohio Military Facilities Commission inaugural meeting * The Ohio General Assembly created the commission for the purpose of developing and implementing a program to provide state funding for capital improvements on military and defense installations in the state
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ong.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHNationalGuard
Contacts: Bill Pierce Ohio National Guard 1 614 336 4499
Wednesday, Nov. 02 6:00 PM The National hold a GOTV performance in support of Hillary Clinton in Ohio - The National host a 'Get Out the Vote' performance in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in their hometown of Cincinnati, as part of Hillary for America's 'Love Trumps Hate' series. Event includes the band urging Ohioans to support Clinton an 'her vision of an America that is stronger together' by voting early or on Election Day
Location: The Civic Lawn at Washington Park, 1230 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Wednesday, Nov. 02 6:15 PM Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting - Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting, with Ohio Senate President Keith Faber
Location: Wright State University, 7600 Lake Campus Drive, Celina, OH http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
Wednesday, Nov. 02 8:00 PM World Series Game 7: Cubs @ Indians - World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians * After four games, the Tribe led the series 3-1 and needed just one more win to take the Fall Classic, but the Cubs won the next two, including becoming the first ever team to force the series into Game 7 by winning Game 6 on the road. Major League Baseball have dubbed the matchup 'the most anticipated Game 7 in baseball history', with Cleveland having not won a World Series since 1948, while Chicago haven't since 1908 - the longest championship drought in professional sports
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB
Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations [email protected] 1 212 931 7885
Wednesday, Nov. 02 Welltower Inc: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
Wednesday, Nov. 02 Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 Ex-dividend date - proposed
Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
Wednesday, Nov. 02 - Friday, Nov. 04 EDspaces Conference & Expo on Learning Environments - Education Market Association and Beyond Green Sustainable Food Partners host EDspaces Conference & Expo on Learning Environments
Location: 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.edmarket.org/ https://twitter.com/EDmarketassn
Contacts: Allegra Tasaki Education Market Association [email protected] 1 301 332 9777
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 03 Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani campaigns for Donald Trump in Ohio and Pennsylvania - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani campaigns for 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Agenda includes stops in Columbus, OH, and Philadelphia
Location: TBD www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, concluding a three-day tour of the state, urging Ohioans to 'go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Clinton's agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. He also discusses 'how Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be commander-in-chief'. Agenda includes Early Vote Events at 131 Cleveland Ave SW, Canton (10:00 AM EDT) and 5580 Ridge Rd, Parma (12:00 PM EDT)
Location: Canton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 03 Lara Trump campaigns for father-in-law Donald in Ohio - Lara Trump campaigns on behalf of her father-in-law, 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, in Ohio
Location: TBD www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226
Thursday, Nov. 03 7:30 AM October Sales conference call [pre-recorded]
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
Thursday, Nov. 03 8:00 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Cardinal Health Inc, 7000 Cardinal Place, Dublin, OH http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
Thursday, Nov. 03 8:00 AM Stark County Sheriff George Maier hosts 'Coffee with a Cop' event
Location: Mary Ann Donuts Cage, 2909 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton, OH Canton http://www.starkcountyohio.gov/sheriff/
Contacts: George Maier Stark County Sheriff 1 330 430 3887
Thursday, Nov. 03 9:00 AM Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro
Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622
Thursday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Columbus Councilmember Elizabeth Brown co-hosts panel discussion on women's entrepreneurship - Columbus Councilmember Elizabeth Brown and The Women’s Business Center of Ohio host panel discussion on the 'Grit and Grind' of women's entrepreneurship. Panelists include Geben Communication Founder and President Heather Whaling, CCI owner and President Joyce Johnson, WordUp Founder and Executive Director Rae Reed, Nay’s Creative Ways owner Renne Dismore, and Seven Studios owner Julie Wilkes
Location: The Women’s Business Center, 1655 Old Leonard Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Thursday, Nov. 03 10:15 AM Anne Holton - Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in Ohio and Nevada - Former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton - 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in the general election battleground states of Ohio and Nevada, with agenda including an Early Vote event at 911 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH (10:15 AM EDT) and an event in Reno, NV
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: LeMia Jenkins Hillary for America [email protected]
Thursday, Nov. 03 11:00 AM Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony - Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with remarks from Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor and Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Chip Tansill
Location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E Long St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh
Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570
RSVP: Michael Duchesne, 614.644.9570; [email protected]
Thursday, Nov. 03 12:15 PM Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio and North Carolina - Independent Sen. (and former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he discusses Clinton's 'plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and Donald Trump's plan, which would benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires like him' at 'Stronger Together' rallies at Youngstown State University, 5th and Armed Forces Dr, Youngstown, OH (12:15 PM EDT) and University of Cincinnati, Tangeman University Center Great Hall, 2766 UC Main St, Cincinnati, OH (3:30 PM EDT) * Later he travels to North Carolina, for an Early Vote rally with Hillary Clinton and Pharrell Williams, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC (7:45 PM EDT)
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 11:15 AM (Youngstown) 2:30 PM (Cincinnati) 4:45 PM (Raleigh)
Thursday, Nov. 03 4:00 PM Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Tyson holds LFAP public hearing - Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson holds Local Food Action Plan (LFAP) public hearing with Franklin County Commissioner John O’Grady. The Local Food Action Plan consists of collaboration between Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Economic Planners and the non-profit organization Local Matters
Location: Columbus West Family Health & Wellness Center, 2300 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Thursday, Nov. 03 5:00 PM Mettler-Toledo International: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR
Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 4748
Thursday, Nov. 03 6:00 PM Community leaders engage in discussion on immigration issues - Global Cleveland and The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage host 'Our Immigrant Communities Today: Refugees Welcome' discussion. Speakers include Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman, HOLA Executive Director Veronica Dahlberg, and Council on American Islamic Relations - Cleveland Co-Founder Isam Zaiem
Location: City Club of Cleveland, 850 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://globalcleveland.org/ https://twitter.com/GlobalCleveland
Contacts: Courtney Ottrix Global Cleveland [email protected] 1 216 472 3282
Thursday, Nov. 03 October Sales
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
Thursday, Nov. 03 Mettler-Toledo International: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR
Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 4748
Thursday, Nov. 03 Defense Secretary Carter concludes three-day, four-state trip in Nebraska and Ohio - Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter visits Nebraska and Ohio, on the final day of a trip - also including New York and Missouri - to highlight 'steps the Department of Defense is taking to ensure the future strength, readiness and technological edge of the men and women of the U.S. military'. Agenda includes delivering remarks at the change of command ceremony for U.S. Strategic Command at Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, thanking Adm. Cecil Haney for his distinguished service and welcoming Gen. John Hyten as the incoming commander, then visiting the Air Force Research Lab at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where he meets military and civilian personnel
Location: TBD http://www.defense.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense
Contacts: DoD press 1 703 697 5131
Thursday, Nov. 03 FirstEnergy Corp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859
Thursday, Nov. 03 Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 416 3546
Thursday, Nov. 03 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro
Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622
Friday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM FirstEnergy Corp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859
Friday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 416 3546
Friday, Nov. 04 Health Care REIT, Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
Friday, Nov. 04 - Sunday, Nov. 06 2016 Infusion Nurses Society National Academy: Your Path to the Future of Infusion Nursing
Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.ins1.org https://twitter.com/ins1org
Contacts: Infusion Nurses Society [email protected] 1 781 440 9408
Friday, Nov. 04 Hillary Clinton joins JAY Z at his GOTV performance in Ohio - JAY Z hosts a 'Get Out the Vote' performance in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who is also attending the event, in Ohio. The concert forms part of Hillary for America's 'Love Trumps Hate' series. Event includes JAY Z urging Ohioans to support Clinton by voting early or on election day
Location: Wolstein Center, 2000 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Friday, Nov. 04 FirstEnergy Corp: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859
