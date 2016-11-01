Some NW Ohio absentee ballots re-issued after mail delay





WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) — Absentee ballots are being re-issued for some northwest Ohio voters because the initial ones were held up in the mail.



The Columbus Dispatch reports the ballots were delayed in a Michigan post office. A spokesman for Ohio's elections chief tells the newspaper the post office addressed the issue and there's "no cause for widespread concern."



The newspaper says hundreds of ballots have to be reissued in affected areas including Defiance, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties.



A U.S. Postal Service spokesman tells WTOL-TV that it's working with local election officials to determine how ballots ended up delayed. He says changes have been made to keep things flowing in locations that have seen big increases in election-related mail, and the postal service is working to ensure ballots are processed on time.