Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 01.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 10:00 AM President Obama's daily schedule - President Barack Obama receives the Presidential Daily Briefing in the White House Oval Office (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), before departing the White House South Lawn en route for Joint Base Andrews (3:05 PM EDT, final gather 2:45 PM EDT - North Doors of the Palm Room), from where he departs en route for Columbus, OH (3:20 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool coverage, call time 2:00 PM EDT - Virginia Gate, JBA). He arrives at John Glenn International Airport (4:35 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), then delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Capital University Field House (5:40 PM EDT), before departing John Glenn International Airport en route for Washington, DC (7:20 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), arriving at JBA (8:25 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool coverage) then at the South Lawn (8:40 PM EDT, final gather 8:20 PM EDT - North Doors of the Palm Room) * Press Secretary Josh Earnest gaggles aboard Air Force One
Location: Columbus http://www.whitehouse.gov/president https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
Contacts: White House press 1 202 456 2580
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 10:00 AM DNC 'Forward Together' bus tour in Ohio - Democratic National Committee 'Forward Together' bus tour in Ohio, with elected officials encouraging early voting and highlighting the stakes of this election. Agenda includes 'Early Vote Press Conference' with Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper, Butler County Democratic Party Chair Jocelyn Bucaro, Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Judge Cynthia Rice and Ohio House Candidate and Monroe Vice Mayor Suzi Rubin at Butler County Board of Elections, 1802 Princeton Rd, Hamilton (10:00 AM EDT), and a 'Early Vote Rides to the Polls' with ODP Chair Pepper, Vice Chair Rhine McLin, Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Judge Cynthia Rice and Central State University students at Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Rd, Wilberforce (2:00 PM EDT)
Location: Hamilton http://www.democrats.org/ https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats
Contacts: Jenna Price DNC Press [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 10:00 AM ACLU of Ohio announce recommendations for Cleveland Police investigations policy - ACLU of Ohio Legal Director Freda Levenson, Senior Policy Director Mike Brickner, and Legal Assistant Emma Keeshin host press conference to discuss the Cleveland Police Department’s investigations policy, and the specific recommendations they submitted to Matthew Barge of the Cleveland Monitoring Team
Location: 4506 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.acluohio.org/ https://twitter.com/acluohio
Contacts: Celina Coming ACLU of Ohio [email protected] 1 216 472 2220
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 10:45 AM Bellamy Young campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Actress Bellamy Young campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending early vote events to 'urge Ohioans to go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Young also discusses how Clinton has 'spent her entire life fighting to expand opportunity for women and how she will continue to fight for families in the White House', as well as discussing how Clinton is 'uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.' Agenda includes stops at 1120 North Court, Unit A, Medina (10:45 AM EDT), 1706 W. Market Street, Akron (12:00 PM EDT), 111 Tremont Avenue Southwest, Massillon (2:30 PM EDT), and 4927 Market Street, Suite 6, Boardman (4:45 PM EDT)
Location: Akron Massillon Medina www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 11:00 AM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley unveils new online portal to connect immigrants with resources - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Vice Mayor David Mann, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber CEO and President Jill Meyer, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Mary Stagaman, MARCC Executive Director Peg Fox, Northern Kentucky University President Geoffrey S. Mearns, University of Cincinnati President for Governmental Relations & University Communications Greg Vehr, and Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center's Brennan Grayson participate in press conference to unveil a virtual navigator to resources and connections for immigrants, refugees, expats, international students and others
Location: Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 E 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 659 9949
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns players visits military members at Brook Park - Cleveland Browns players Joe Thomas, Ibraheim Campbell, Shon Coleman, Demario Davis, Robert Griffin III, Austin Pasztor and Danny Shelton, and Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps participate in Browns Salute to Service, meeting 100 active military members representing all five branches
Location: Brook Park Armory, 6225 Engle Road, Brook Park, OH http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/BrownsGiveBack #give10
Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 1:45 PM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, launching a three day tour of Ohio to urge Ohioans to 'go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Vilsack also discusses how 'Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.' Agenda includes Early Vote Events at 946 East Main St., Chillicothe (1:45 PM EDT), 1662 11th St., Portsmouth (3:30 PM EDT), and 311 Vernon St,. Ironton (5:00 PM EDT)
Location: Chillicothe Ironton Portsmouth www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 2:00 PM Rev. Jesse Jackson campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Reverend Jesse Jackson campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending early vote events to 'urge Ohioans to go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Throughout the day, Jackson contrasts 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 'record promoting birtherism, empowering the fringe Alt-Right movement, and making condescending overtures to communities of color, with Clinton’s plan to tackle systemic racism, break down the barriers holding Americans back, and build ladders of opportunity.' Agenda includes events at 3576 East 116th St., Cleveland (2:00 PM EDT), and at 10553 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland (3:30 PM EDT)
Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 01 4:30 PM President Obama campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - President Barack Obama campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he urges Ohioans to take advantage of early voting and lays out 'his support for Clinton and her vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' at a 'Get Out The Early Vote' event in Columbus * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Capital University Field House, 2360 E Mound St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 2:30 PM, President Obama speaks at 5:40 PM
Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 AM American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
Tuesday, Nov. 01 10:45 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown addresses Heroin Epidemic Forum - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown addresses the Heroin Epidemic Forum, sponsored by Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, in partnership with the Children of Addicted Parents Collaborative, and holds media availability
Location: Cintas Center, Xavier University, 1624 Herald Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
Tuesday, Nov. 01 11:00 AM Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson participates in ribbon cutting ceremony for Hull & Associates - Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and other city officials participate in ribbon cutting ceremony for Hull & Associates new downtown Toledo location
Location: Erie Street Market, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
Tuesday, Nov. 01 12:30 PM Investor Day Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
Tuesday, Nov. 01 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Bob Latta hosts Broadcasters Forum with FCC Commissioner O'Rielly - Republican Rep. Bob Latta hosts Broadcasters Forum with Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O'Rielly (2:00 PM EDT) * Followed by media availability (3:00 PM EDT)
Location: Owens State Community College, 30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg, OH latta.house.gov https://twitter.com/boblatta
Contacts: Drew Griffin Office of Rep. Bob Latta 1 202 225 6405
Tuesday, Nov. 01 4:30 PM Columbus City Council reviews 2015-2019 Columbus Consolidated Plan - Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson, and Councilmembers Elizabeth Brown, Shannon Hardin and Jaiza Page host and co-chair a Housing Committee meeting to review the 2015-2019 City of Columbus Consolidated Plan
Location: City Hall, 90 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Tuesday, Nov. 01 7:00 PM Malone University hosts Worldview Forum 'Beyond Clinton and Trump: A Faithful Examination of Politics' - Malone University hosts Worldview Forum 'Beyond Clinton and Trump: A Faithful Examination of Politics', with speakers Faith in Public Life Ohio Strategic Communications Director Amanda Hoyt, and preacher Daniel L. Wolvin
Location: 2600 Cleveland Ave. N.W, Canton, OH Canton http://www.malone.edu/ https://twitter.com/maloneu
Contacts: Julie McAbee Malone University Relations [email protected] 1 330 471 8240
Tuesday, Nov. 01 7:30 PM 'Orange Is the New Black' author speaks at BGSU - Author Piper Kerman, 'Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison', speaks at Bowling Green State University's Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories lecture series
Location: Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu
Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582
Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 PM World Series Game 6: Cubs @ Indians, with Cleveland still one more win from the title - World Series Game 6: Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians * Tribe lead series 3-2, and need just one more win to take the championship, but failed at their first attempt in Game 5, with a 3-2 Cubbies win. No team has won the World Series from 3-1 down since 1985
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB
Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations [email protected] 1 212 931 7885
Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Financial Group: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
Tuesday, Nov. 01 Parents of missing Mexican students visit UD to discuss how U.S. policy affects human rights in Mexico - Three representatives of parents of 43 missing Mexican college students, including two of the parents of the missing students, Mario Cesar Gonzalez Contreras and Antonio Tizapa, and the parents' spokesperson, Felipe de la Cruz Sandoval, visit the University of Dayton to discuss how U.S. policies on free trade, the drug war, and immigration affect human rights in Mexico
Location: University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton
Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391
Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, continuing a three day tour of Ohio to urge Ohioans to 'go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Vilsack also discusses how 'Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.' Agenda includes Early Vote Events at 358 2nd Ave., Gallipolis (10:00 AM EDT), 277 Putnam St., Marietta (12:15 PM EDT), 250 West Main St., Suite A, Clairsville (3:00 PM EDT), 136 North 4th St., Steubenville (4:30 PM EDT), and in Youngstown (6:30 PM EDT)
Location: Gallipolis Marietta Steubenville Youngstown www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 02 11:00 AM Rev. Jesse Jackson campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Reverend Jesse Jackson campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending early vote events to 'urge Ohioans to go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Throughout the day, Jackson contrasts 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 'record promoting birtherism, empowering the fringe Alt-Right movement, and making condescending overtures to communities of color, with Clinton’s plan to tackle systemic racism, break down the barriers holding Americans back, and build ladders of opportunity.' Agenda includes early voting with Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty at Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Rd., Columbus (11:00 AM EDT), and early vote events at 4337 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus (1:30 PM EDT) and 859 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington (3:00 PM EDT)
Location: Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media R.S.V.P: [email protected] (Columbus). Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 02 - Friday, Nov. 04 EDspaces Conference & Expo on Learning Environments - Education Market Association and Beyond Green Sustainable Food Partners host EDspaces Conference & Expo on Learning Environments
Location: 525 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.edmarket.org/ https://twitter.com/EDmarketassn
Contacts: Allegra Tasaki Education Market Association [email protected] 1 301 332 9777
UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:30 AM Ohio Grape Industries Committee meeting - Ohio Grape Industries Committee meeting to review FY17 research and marketing programs
Location: Ohio Department of Agriculture Bromfield Building, 8995 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
Wednesday, Nov. 02 7:00 AM OOGA Technical Conference and Oilfield Expo - Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) Oilfield Expo and Technical Conference
Location: Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge, OH Cambridge www.ooga.org https://twitter.com/ooga_hq
Contacts: Mike Chadsey OOGA Director of Public Relations [email protected] 1 330 714 1271
Wednesday, Nov. 02 10:00 AM Welltower Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
Wednesday, Nov. 02 11:30 AM American Financial Group: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
Wednesday, Nov. 02 6:00 PM The National hold a GOTV performance in support of Hillary Clinton in Ohio - The National host a 'Get Out the Vote' performance in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in their hometown of Cincinnati, as part of Hillary for America's 'Love Trumps Hate' series. Event includes the band urging Ohioans to support Clinton an 'her vision of an America that is stronger together' by voting early or on Election Day
Location: The Civic Lawn at Washington Park, 1230 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Wednesday, Nov. 02 8:00 PM World Series Game 7, if necessary: Cubs @ Indians - World Series Game 7 (if needed): Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB
Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations [email protected] 1 212 931 7885
Wednesday, Nov. 02 Welltower Inc: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
Wednesday, Nov. 02 Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 Ex-dividend date - proposed
Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack campaigns on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, concluding a three day tour of Ohio, urging Ohioans to 'go vote early, to get their friends and family to go vote, and to support Hillary Clinton’s agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.' Vilsack also discusses how 'Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency, while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.' Agenda includes Early Vote Events at 131 Cleveland Ave Southwest, Canton (10:00 AM EDT), and 5580 Ridge Rd, Suite C, Parma (12:00 PM EDT)
Location: Canton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 03 Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Independent Sen. (and former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he discusses Clinton's 'plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and Donald Trump's plan, which would benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires like him' at events in the Mahoning Valley and Cincinnati
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Thursday, Nov. 03 8:00 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Cardinal Health Inc, 7000 Cardinal Place, Dublin, OH http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
Thursday, Nov. 03 9:00 AM Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro
Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622
Thursday, Nov. 03 5:00 PM Mettler-Toledo International: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR
Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 4748
Thursday, Nov. 03 Mettler-Toledo International: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR
Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 4748
Thursday, Nov. 03 Defense Secretary Carter concludes three-day, four-state trip in Nebraska and Ohio - Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter visits Nebraska and Ohio, on the final day of a trip - also including New York and Missouri - to highlight 'steps the Department of Defense is taking to ensure the future strength, readiness and technological edge of the men and women of the U.S. military'. Agenda includes delivering remarks at the change of command ceremony for U.S. Strategic Command at Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, thanking Adm. Cecil Haney for his distinguished service and welcoming Gen. John Hyten as the incoming commander, then visiting the Air Force Research Lab at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where he meets military and civilian personnel
Location: TBD http://www.defense.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense
Contacts: DoD press 1 703 697 5131
Thursday, Nov. 03 FirstEnergy Corp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859
Thursday, Nov. 03 Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 416 3546
Thursday, Nov. 03 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro
Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio