Memories of 2001 race riots hang over police shooting trial





CINCINNATI (AP) — Memories remain vivid in Cincinnati of the 2001 race riots after police killed a young black man.



Now a trial is approaching for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in a traffic stop.



Police are beefing up security and say they're prepared for anything, while officials and civic leaders are trying to stay in front of community tensions.



City officials, civil rights and faith organizations have been communicating about the trial. The city manager says they're trying to be proactive and pre-emptive.



Prospective jurors will be questioned Monday for Ray Tensing's trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges for Sam DuBose's shooting.



Tensing has since been fired from the University of Cincinnati police force.