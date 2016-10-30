Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 30.
--------------------
Sunday, Oct. 30 Zoran Milanovic celebrates 50th birthday - 50th birthday of Zoran Milanovic, former prime minister of Croatia * Milanovic was succeeded by Tihomir Oreskovic - the country's first non-partisan PM - 22 Jan 2016
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 31 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 31 10:00 AM Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting - Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting, to review current exhibition rules, make recommendations and review the 2016 exhibition season
Location: Ohio Dept of Agriculture Animal Health Bldg., 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 31 RPM International Inc: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl
Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 31 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
--------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 AM American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
--------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 01 12:30 PM Investor Day Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
--------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 PM World Series Game 6, if necessary: Cubs @ Indians - World Series Game 6 (if needed): Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB
Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations [email protected] 1 212 931 7885
--------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Financial Group: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
--------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
_____
