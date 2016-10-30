Posted on by

Ohio Daybook




Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

--------------------

Sunday, Oct. 30 Zoran Milanovic celebrates 50th birthday - 50th birthday of Zoran Milanovic, former prime minister of Croatia * Milanovic was succeeded by Tihomir Oreskovic - the country's first non-partisan PM - 22 Jan 2016

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 31 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 31 10:00 AM Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting - Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting, to review current exhibition rules, make recommendations and review the 2016 exhibition season

Location: Ohio Dept of Agriculture Animal Health Bldg., 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 31 RPM International Inc: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 31 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

--------------------

Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 AM American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840

--------------------

Tuesday, Nov. 01 12:30 PM Investor Day Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704

--------------------

Tuesday, Nov. 01 8:00 PM World Series Game 6, if necessary: Cubs @ Indians - World Series Game 6 (if needed): Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB

Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations [email protected] 1 212 931 7885

--------------------

Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Financial Group: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713

--------------------

Tuesday, Nov. 01 American Electric Power: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio
comments powered by Disqus