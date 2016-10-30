Hillary Clinton to campaign at Kent State, Cincinnati





CINCINNATI (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday will urge young people on a northeast Ohio college campus to vote, then she will head to a rally along the Ohio River.



Her campaign says she has events at Kent State University followed by one in Cincinnati at a riverfront park.



The campaign also announced that President Barack Obama will return to the state Tuesday, leading a get-out-the-vote rally in the Columbus area.



Early voting is underway in a swing state that polls indicate is a toss-up between Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.



Former president Bill Clinton campaigned across the state in three stops on Saturday.