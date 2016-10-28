Court: Woman accused of running over women with SUV charged





CINCINNATI (AP) — Court documents show a woman who police say drove her SUV through a group of people and ran over a pregnant woman and two others has been charged with felonious assault.



The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2dQvYd5 ) reports 26-year-old Amanda Higgins was indicted this week on six counts of felonious assault. Police say the Forest Park woman drove her SUV through a group of people in Cincinnati on Sept. 27 and backed over them as they were lying on the ground injured.



Police said a woman about 17 weeks pregnant suffered a fractured pelvis and a seizure. Authorities say another woman's leg was fractured and a third woman's foot was injured.



Their conditions weren't immediately available.



Court records don't list an attorney for Higgins. Her phone number isn't publicly listed.



___



Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com