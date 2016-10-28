Clinton rallies with Mrs. Obama as Trump alleges corruption





SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Hillary Clinton has turned to popular first lady Michelle Obama to rally voters in North Carolina, part of the effort to deliver a knockout blow to Donald Trump.



For his part, the New York billionaire is denouncing both Hillary and Bill Clinton as creatures of a corrupt political system, who would use the Oval Office to enrich themselves at the expense of American families.



New fundraising reports show that Trump is facing a sizable deficit that could cripple his final efforts to win on Election Day.



Clinton entered the final stretch of the race with a resounding cash advantage over Trump. As of last week, her campaign and Democratic partners had $153 million in the bank, more than double what Trump's side had available.