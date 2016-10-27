BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
TOP STORIES:
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
COLUMBUS — Defense attorneys rushing to stop Ohio's first execution in three years say the state's new lethal injection system is akin to burning inmates at the stake or burying them alive. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2 p.m.
CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO
MASON — The furor over Donald Trump's provocative rhetoric and his treatment of women has helped shake usually rock-solid Republican support in Ohio's suburbs. Hope of taking a swing state that's a must-win for Trump is rising in Hillary Clinton's campaign. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 975 words, photos.
ALSO:
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO-CLINTON: Former President Bill Clinton will return to Ohio this weekend to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
OFFICER'S GUN-DAY CARE
CUYAHOGA FALLS — An outside prosecutor is asked to determine whether an off-duty police officer in northeast Ohio should be charged criminally for accidentally firing a shot that lodged in a classroom wall at a day care center with children and teachers inside. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 3 p.m.
OHIO MUSEUM-ANTIQUITIES SALE
TOLEDO — The sale of nearly 70 antiquities from an Ohio art museum that drew objections from the governments of Egypt and Cyprus brings in $1.2 million. SENT: 280 words.
IN BRIEF:
— TRAFFIC CAMERAS-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court will step in to decide a dispute between the state and the city of Toledo over its use of red-light and speed enforcement cameras.
— INMATE-ANTHRAX HOAX: A Elyria man imprisoned for starting a fire at a college is sentenced to four more years for mailing powder to government offices in what authorities say was an anthrax hoax to frame another inmate.
— OHIO VOTING: Ohio's elections chief and one of the state's candidates for U.S. Senate have both cast ballots ahead of Election Day.
— PRESCRIPTION DRUG DROP-OFF: Ohioans disposed of about 14 tons of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs during the recent National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
— SUBSTANCE ABUSE CONFERENCE: Attorneys general from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia will lead a conference of health care professionals, faith-based groups and others aimed at eliminating substance abuse in their communities.
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-CHICAGO SECURITY: Police will set up security checkpoints within a two-block perimeter of Wrigley Field as the World Series moves to Chicago.
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-STUDENT SKIPS CLASS: An Ohio college student who ditched class to head to the opening game of the World Series in Cleveland has won a reprieve from his professor by being honest.
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-INDIANS LOGO: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he plans to meet with Indians owner Paul Dolan following the World Series to discuss the team's continued use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.
— HOME INVASION KILLING: An Ohio man is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter stemming from a home invasion last year in which the homeowner fatally shot his accomplice.
— CHILD RAPE CHARGES: A southwest Ohio man arrested after a rape complaint involving a minor is indicted on 50 counts, including rape involving a juvenile and child pornography charges.
— BODY FOUND-BRIDGE: Two men are charged with aggravated murder after the body of a retired Ohio polygraph examiner was found wrapped in a tarp near the Cleveland zoo.
— OHIO SHERIFF-DRUG CHARGES: A former police chief has been named interim sheriff for northern Ohio's Sandusky County as the current sheriff faces charges alleging he stole medications from prescription drug disposal drop boxes
___
NOTE:
AP is moving election test reports for the Nov. 8 Ohio general election on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Eastern. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays prior to testing, found in advisory queues: BC-OH-OHIO General Election Testing/AP-OH-OHIO General Election Testing.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.