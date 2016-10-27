AP-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.
BBO--WORLD SERIES
CHICAGO — The Cubs return to Wrigley Field on Thursday tied with the Indians to prepare to host a World Series game for the first time since 1945. Kyle Hendricks will return to the mound for the Cubs and Josh Tomlin will go for the Indians when play resumes in Game 3 on Friday. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game time is 8 p.m.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-TOMLIN'S DREAM
CLEVELAND — When he was a kid, Indians starter Josh Tomlin used to pitch to his dad and pretend he was in the World Series. On Friday, he'll do it for real in Wrigley Field and his dad, Jerry, recently paralyzed from the chest down, will be there to watch. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-LAKE SHORE LIMITED
ON THE LAKE SHORE LIMITED — When the Indians last won the World Series in 1948, they traveled by charter train. Players go on flights these days, but fans got to experience the old-time feeling on the Lake Shore Limited, which headed to Chicago from Cleveland a few hours after the Cubs' victory in Game 2 on Wednesday night. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 840 words, photos, video.
BBO--AP WAS THERE-WORLD SERIES AT WRIGLEY FIELD
The Chicago Cubs had only gone 37 years without a championship when they reached the World Series in 1945. It was their 10th National League pennant, and the Cubs hardly seemed like a franchise that would take more than seven decades to get back.
ALSO:
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-INDIANS LOGO: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he plans to meet with Indians owner Paul Dolan following the World Series to discuss the team's continued use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-STUDENT SKIPS CLASS: An Ohio college student who ditched class to head to the opening game of the World Series in Cleveland has won a reprieve from his professor by being honest.
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-CHICAGO SECURITY: Police will set up security checkpoints within a two-block perimeter of Wrigley Field as the World Series moves to Chicago.
FBN--RUN-OVER BENGALS
CINCINNATI — Rookie quarterback Kevin Hogan ran for more than 100 yards against a Bengals defense that's had trouble against the rush all season long. They're hoping to get their problems fixed before they head to London to play Washington. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.
HKN--BLUE JACKETS-SHARKS
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets. By Rick Eymer. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 10:30 p.m.
FBC--BIG TEN-UNMET EXPECTATIONS
Whether because of injury, getting keyed on by the opponent or plain bad luck, some Big Ten players haven't been able to build on or repeat the big seasons they had in 2015. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m., photos.
FBC--BIG TEN THIS WEEK
No. 7 Nebraska travels to No. 11 Wisconsin for the biggest game since Mike Riley took over as Cornhuskers' coach last year. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 580 words, photos.