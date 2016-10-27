Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia AGs to attend drug conference





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia are urging communities to take action now to stop the spread of substance abuse.



Democrat Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republicans Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia and Mike DeWine of Ohio spoke at the conference Thursday in Huntington. It was attended by dozens of law enforcement officers, health care professionals and faith-based groups.



West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States — more than twice the national average.



Huntington is West Virginia's epicenter for substance abuse. One day in August, 28 people overdosed on heroin in Huntington and two died. Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana communities also saw recent spikes in overdoses.



Last year more than 900 drug-related overdoses occurred in Cabell County, including 70 deaths.