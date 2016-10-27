Officer cleaning gun sends bullet into day care; no injuries





CLEVELAND (AP) — A prosecutor in a neighboring Ohio city has been asked to determine whether an off-duty police officer should be charged for accidentally firing a shot from his home that lodged into a classroom wall at a day care center with children and teachers inside.



No one was injured during the incident Tuesday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga Falls. Police have said the officer was at his home next to the day care center unloading a 9mm handgun when it accidentally fired.



The East Cleveland mayor on Thursday identified the officer as 33-year-old Ian McInnes, a part-time officer in that city.



The prosecutor in Hudson has been asked to decide whether charges will be filed since McInnes is a volunteer reserve officer in Cuyahoga Falls.