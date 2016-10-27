Cleveland-area medical chain charged in workers’ comp scam





CLEVELAND (AP) — A chain of Cleveland-area medical clinics, their former co-owner and a doctor who worked there have been charged with racketeering over allegations that they defrauded Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation.



Prosecutors say the 170-count indictment alleges The chain known as The Medical Care Group, former co-owner Dianne Javier and Dr. Stephen Bernie ran a criminal enterprise that defrauded the agency between 2008 and 2014.



The group's state manager, Sheldon Strauss, said Thursday he hadn't seen the indictment and couldn't comment. Javier and Bernie are no longer there. They don't have attorneys listed or public phone numbers.



Authorities say Ohio lost about $216,000 in the scam. They say the bureau was billed for procedures not performed and people received prescriptions for powerful opioids and other medications without being examined or monitored.