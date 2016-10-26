The Latest: Clinton’s turnout operation dwarfs Trump’s





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):



6:39 p.m.



Hillary Clinton has far larger campaign operation than Donald Trump. That could help Clinton make sure her voters continue to cast ballots early and go to the polls on Election Day.



An Associated Press analysis of September campaign finance reports found that Clinton's team has about 4,900 people on payroll compared to about 1,500 for Trump, giving her more than a threefold advantage.



The AP's analysis included filings for the candidates, national parties and state political committees in a dozen battleground states: Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona and Utah.



In addition bigger staffs at her campaign and national party, Clinton also enjoys more personnel resources at the state level. For example, in hotly contested Florida — a must-win for Trump — Democrats employ 837 people compared to 151 on the GOP's payroll, federal filings for those state parties show.



___



6:24 p.m.



Mike Pence is taking an indirect swipe at Evan McMullin in the independent presidential candidate's home state.



Addressing a loud rally in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Pence said "there's only two people" on the ballot that have "any chance" of being president. He meant running mate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.



A former CIA agent, McMullin was born in Provo, Utah. Like much of the state, he is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Some top Utah Republicans aren't backing Trump, and some polls say that has benefited McMullin.



A Republican vice presidential candidate holding a rally in Utah so close to the election is unusual. But Pence says he was in the state anyway for a planned fundraiser.



___



5:41 p.m.



Donald Trump is again defending his decision to take a break from campaigning to attend the grand opening of his new Washington hotel.



He says, "I wanted to be there for my children who worked so hard on the hotel."



Trump says his schedule is far more rigorous than rival Hillary Clinton's. He called her "a woman who goes home and she goes to sleep all the time."



He is also comparing her unfavorably to former rival Jeb Bush. Trump had dubbed Bush "low energy" during their bruising primary campaign. He says of Clinton: "She has less energy than Jeb Bush."



___



5:24 p.m.



A Muslim-American father who lost his son in Iraq has attacked Donald Trump from a mosque in Virginia.



Speaking from Masjid William Salaam in Norfolk, Khizr Khan called upon this large military and veteran community to reject the Republican presidential nominee. He said Trump is too unfit to lead the armed forces.



Khan added that Trump should not have control of the nation's nuclear arsenal. He said the "future of the earth" is at stake in the election.



Khan first attacked Trump at the Democratic National Convention.



Khan's son was Army Capt. Humayun Khan. He died in Iraq trying to protect his unit from a suicide bomber.



___



5:26 p.m.



Donald Trump is proposing a series of new incentives to help blighted neighborhoods and boost African American businesses as he tries to appeal to minority voters.



Speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump is calling for a "tax holiday" for inner city investment and new tax incentives to get foreign companies to relocate to blighted U.S. neighborhoods.



He also want cities to be able to seek federal disaster designations to help them rebuild infrastructure, demolish abandoned buildings and invest in law enforcement.



The GOP nominee also wants to make it easier for African American business to get loans.



The speech is Trump's latest effort to boost his appeal with minority voters, with less than two weeks before Election Day.



Public opinion surveys show him badly trailing rival Hillary Clinton with black and Hispanic voters.



___



5:00 p.m.



Hillary Clinton appears on the cusp of a potentially commanding victory over Donald Trump, fueled by solid Democratic turnout in early voting, massive operational advantages and increasing enthusiasm among her supporters.



A new Associated Press-GfK poll released Wednesday finds the Democratic nominee has grabbed a number of significant advantages over her Republican rival with just 12 days left before Election Day.



Among them: consolidating the support of her party and even winning some Republicans.



Overall, the poll shows Clinton leading Trump nationally by a staggering 14 percentage points among likely voters, 51-37.



While that is one of her largest margins among several recent national surveys, most show the former secretary of state with a substantial national lead over the billionaire businessman.



___



4:50 p.m.



Donald Trump is unveiling his "New Deal for black America" and promising to provide "safe communities, great education and high-paying jobs."



Trump unveiled his plan for African-Americans on Wednesday in front of a nearly all-white crowd at a theater in Charlotte, North Carolina.



He bemoaned that "too many African-Americans have been left behind" said that American makes the mistake of "electing the same people over and over."



And he pledged that "whether you vote for me or not, I will be your greatest champion."



The Republican nominee has accused Democrats of taking minority voters for granted and frequently asks African-American voters "What do you have to lose?" in supporting him.



Polling suggests that Trump is wildly unpopular among African-American voters.



___



4:04 p.m.



Hillary Clinton is planning to hold her Election Night celebration at New York City's Javits Center.



Spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri tells reporters in Florida that the large venue was chosen because it's one of New York City's biggest indoor spaces.



The convention center has a large glass facade, making it an appropriate place for Clinton if she breaks the glass ceiling and becomes the nation's first woman president.



___



4:02 p.m.



Hillary Clinton is praising celebrity chef Jose Andres for declining to open a restaurant inside rival Donald Trump's new Washington, D.C., hotel.



Clinton says at a rally in Tampa, Florida, that when Andres heard Trump's talk about immigrants, he refused to open a restaurant in that hotel. Clinton says it was a "really gutsy" decision.



Clinton was introduced by the chef, who told the outdoor crowd that he could be at the Washington hotel on Wednesday but he would rather be in Tampa to "support this amazing woman."



The Democratic presidential nominee was greeted with chants of "Happy birthday" as she arrived at the rally on her 69th birthday.



___



4:05 p.m.



Donald Trump says he won't do in-person fundraising during the election's final days — but that hasn't stopped his running mate from doing so.



Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is appearing at fundraiser in Salt Lake City on Thursday, along with holding a rally in the capital of the usually reliably Republican Utah.



And Pence's campaign says he plans to travel to New York on Thursday for a fundraiser there, too.



Trump last mingled with donors Monday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida and isn't planning to do so again through the Nov. 8 election.



However, top surrogates, including Pence, are helping to keep the donations rolling in.



___



2:56 p.m.



Donald Trump is defending his decision to take a break from the campaign trail to attend a ribbon-cutting for his new hotel.



And he's blasting critics for not making as big a deal of rival Hillary Clinton's decision to attend an Adele concert Tuesday night for her birthday.



Trump tells ABC news that he "built one of the great hotels of the world. What am I supposed to do, not show up?"



He adds that he thinks he's entitled to take on hour off.



The GOP nominee also says it's unfair that Clinton wasn't criticized for the concert stop



He says, "She has no energy. She's got nothing going. She does one stop. And nobody complains about that."



Trump also took a break from campaigning to catch an Adele concert during the GOP primaries.



___



2:45 p.m.



Pence says Trump appealing to independents, wary Democrats



Donald Trump's running mate is making an appeal to independents and disaffected Democrats while campaigning in Nevada.



Mike Pence has made telling Republicans wary of supporting Trump "it's time to come home" and vote against Hillary Clinton the main theme of his campaign speech as the election draws near.



But during a rally at a luxury hotel and casino in Reno on Wednesday, Pence also singled out independents and Democrats not thrilled with their party's presidential nominee.



He said Trump is appealing to more independents and traditional Democrats nationally than some polls indicate — and the same can happen in Nevada.



In his daily stump speech, Pence compares Trump's tax plan to John F. Kennedy's 1960s policies. He says his running mate will "cut taxes across the board."



___



2:10 p.m.



Hillary Clinton is talking about fixing the deficit — what she calls the "fun deficit."



During an interview that aired Wednesday on the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," Clinton said she is "sick of all the meanness."



Her plan to increase the fun and bring people together? A dance party.



Clinton said "I think we need a big national dance."



It sounds like the Democratic presidential nominee would take part too.



Clinton said "any chance I get, I will dance." But she admitted she wasn't sure "it would be anything that you'd be saying was good dancing."



___



1:45 p.m.



Donald Trump is insisting that he will spend $100 million or more of his own money on his presidential bid. Campaign finance documents show he's not even close.



The Republican nominee said in a CNN interview Wednesday that his personal investment in his campaign will top $100 million. He said he's "prepared to go much higher than that."



Yet finance reports current through Sept. 30 show Trump, a billionaire New York businessman, has put about $56 million into his own campaign.



To hit $100 million, he would have to put another $44 million into his race - far more than he's ever contributed in a single month.



When pressed by CNN's Dana Bash, Trump declined to give specific plans about when he might be contributing additional money. The election is Nov. 8.



___



1:10 p.m.



An Ohio congresswoman says she and other black Democrats have told presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she should engage more with black-owned media outlets.



Rep. Joyce Beatty told reporters in a conference call Wednesday that Clinton's campaign has been very responsive but "we can all do more."



Beatty says black congressional Democrats fully support Clinton's election bid, but "no one gets a pass on not supporting our issues."



Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Deshundra Jefferson said on the call that the party worked with the Congressional Black Caucus to arrange a bus tour visiting historically black colleges and universities.



She says it's engaged in a seven-figure ad campaign featuring radio spots with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.



___



1:05 p.m.



Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's proposals are "not the change we need."



Speaking Wednesday in Lake Worth, Florida, Clinton said she doesn't believe "most Americans want the dark and divisive change Donald is offering."



The Democratic presidential nominee said Trump would bring change to the country. But she argued that electing him means tax cuts for the wealthy, mass deportations, a rollback of gay marriage and abortion laws and "ripping up our alliances."



Clinton says she offers a different vision, with more college opportunities, new jobs, immigration reform and a commitment to working with foreign allies.



She told voters: "the choice is yours as to what kind of country we want to be."



___



1 p.m.



Hillary Clinton says that while Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington may be new, "it's the same old story."



Clinton told a rally Wednesday in Lake Worth, Florida, that Trump relied on undocumented workers "to make his project cheaper." That was apparently a reference to reporting that some subcontractors on the projected illegally hired undocumented laborers. She also said many of the products in the hotel's rooms were made overseas.



The Democratic presidential nominee says "you can talk a good game," but the facts show that Trump has stiffed American workers and American businesses during his career in real estate.



___



12:50 p.m.



Donald Trump says he will stand "side by side" with Israel if he is elected president.



The Republican nominee made his comments came in a videotaped address to supporters in Israel. He said his administration would strengthen bridges between the two countries and "stand up" to enemies, including Iran, that he says are "bent on destroying Israel."



Trump's statement was shown to a gathering Wednesday in Jerusalem sponsored by Republicans Overseas Israel, That's a local organization that has encouraged American expatriates to cast absentee ballots for Trump.



It estimates that as many as 200,000 U.S. voters live in Israel — a number it believes could potentially influence the outcomes in key battleground states.



___



12:40 p.m.



The latest hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign give fresh evidence that her supporters were worried about primary rival Bernie Sanders.



A liberal operative asked campaign chairman John Podesta if President Barack Obama could "even hint" that he was supporting Clinton before the Illinois primary in March. Podesta had previously been Obama's chief of staff. It's his stolen emails that are being released by Wikileaks.



The operative, Neera Tanden, wrote: "Maybe they don't want to do this, but the stakes are pretty damn high in this election for him."



Podesta responded with a reference to Obama friend and adviser Valerie Jarrett. He said: "Why don't you push Valerie a little bit."



Obama stayed officially neutral in the primary until Clinton clinched the nomination in June.