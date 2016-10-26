Trump touts hotel as Pence heads to Utah in waning days





ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump is taking a break from campaigning Wednesday to formally open his new hotel in Washington, while dispatching his running mate to play political defense in Utah — which hasn't backed a Democrat for president in 52 years.



The choice of travel destinations shows the Republican presidential ticket being pulled in two directions while Democrat Hillary Clinton surges.



Pence also is stopping in swing states of Nevada and Colorado before he heads on Thursday to solidly Republican Nebraska, a state that awards some of its five electoral votes by congressional district. His rally in Omaha may be aimed at shoring up support in the one that Clinton could potentially win.