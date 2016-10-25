Former MetroHealth executive charged following federal probe





CLEVELAND (AP) — A former executive at a publicly funded hospital in Cleveland has been indicted with three other men on a slew of charges stemming from a federal racketeering and corruption case.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2eDy1Tr ) former MetroHealth Medical Center chief operating officer Edward Hills and three dentists are accused of providing and soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.



A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Hills and the others with racketeering conspiracy, bribery, receipt of kickbacks and making false statement on tax returns.



Prosecutors say the group masterminded a series of schemes to accept bribes while working among the hospital system's hierarchy.



The 56-year-old Hills, of Aurora, worked at MetroHealth for more than two decades and was COO from 2010 to 2014.



Hills' attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.



___



Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com