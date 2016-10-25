Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies





FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (AP) — Newborn babies at a Cleveland hospital have joined the ranks of the Cleveland Indians' fans.



The Cleveland Clinic says at least five babies born Tuesday at the clinic's Fairview Hospital were dressed in World Series outfits known as onesies. The clinic says babies born today and throughout the World Series at several of its hospitals will be dressed in the outfits to help cheer on the Indians' quest for a championship as they take on the Chicago Cubs.



The first game of the series was set for Tuesday in Cleveland.



The clinic says babies at its Hillcrest, Fairview, Main Campus SDU, Medina and Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospitals are receiving the onesies.



The outfits bear a baseball design accompanied by the words "World Series Baby" and the hashtag #RallyTogether.