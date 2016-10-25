Sheriff: Fugitive arrested in Ohio after shooting at deputy





SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in a West Virginia stabbing was arrested in Ohio after shooting at a sheriff's deputy and prompting a high-speed chase and a four-hour manhunt.



Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart says a deputy stopped a car late Monday that was reported stolen around 11 p.m. from a mobile home park in the western Ohio county. Lenhart's statement says 28-year-old Travis Wickline, of Charleston, West Virginia, shot at the deputy, who wasn't injured, before driving away.



Lenhart says Wickline was found and arrested hours later at the mobile home park.



The sheriff says Wickline is wanted on a West Virginia warrant charging assault and is expected to face Ohio charges.



Wickline remained in jail Tuesday in Sidney. It couldn't immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.