Biden says Trump “dumbed down” election with distractions





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that Donald Trump has dumbed-down the presidential campaign so much that important issues like education and health care are being forgotten.



The campaign has become more like a TV sitcom this year because so many stories have centered on a stream of accusations against the Republican nominee, including the release of a video in which Trump is heard bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent, Biden said.



"Trump has so dumbed-down this election," Biden said during the first of two stops in Ohio to campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.



"It's been so outrageous we've not covered any of the issues basically. That's what elections are all about," he said.



Trump on Saturday called the allegations lies and threatened to sue all of the women who have come forward and accused him of groping and sexual assault. Trump has blamed Democrats for orchestrating the accusations.



Biden said Trump has repeatedly disqualified himself for the presidency and has demonstrated he doesn't know enough to be in the office.



He said Clinton, "has a clearer notion of what the economy needs than Trump will ever, ever learn."



Biden encouraged Ohioans to vote in big numbers for Clinton to take away any chance Trump can legitimately claim widespread voter fraud cost him the election.



Trump, who has been trailing Clinton according to most polls, has been warning voters the election is "rigged" against him.



"One way to put away the lie that he's trying to set up, that this election is fake if he losses, that it's rigged," Biden said. "There's only one way to do it. It's for everybody to vote."