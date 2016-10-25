Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:



07-08-20-31-35-36, Kicker: 5-3-9-9-0-6

(seven, eight, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Kicker: five, three, nine, nine, zero, six)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million



06-23-33-44-45, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)



Estimated jackpot: $30 million



7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)



6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)



7-3-3-6

(seven, three, three, six)



2-1-0-1

(two, one, zero, one)



8-8-4-6-5

(eight, eight, four, six, five)



1-2-7-5-5

(one, two, seven, five, five)



Estimated jackpot: $164 million



01-11-23-30-32

(one, eleven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000
