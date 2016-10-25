OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:







07-08-20-31-35-36, Kicker: 5-3-9-9-0-6



(seven, eight, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Kicker: five, three, nine, nine, zero, six)



Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million







06-23-33-44-45, Lucky Ball: 9



(six, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)







Estimated jackpot: $30 million







7-0-1



(seven, zero, one)







6-9-0



(six, nine, zero)







7-3-3-6



(seven, three, three, six)







2-1-0-1



(two, one, zero, one)







8-8-4-6-5



(eight, eight, four, six, five)







1-2-7-5-5



(one, two, seven, five, five)







Estimated jackpot: $164 million







01-11-23-30-32



(one, eleven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)



Estimated jackpot: $130,000