Ohio, Illinois governors place bets over Cubs-Indians series





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governors of Illinois and Ohio have bet each other cases of beer, pizza and other ballpark favorites ahead of the World Series contest between the Cubs and the Indians.



In a Monday tweet on his Twitter page , Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wagered an extra-large Chicago-style deep-dish pizza and a case of microbrew beer from Chicago if the Indians win.



In a Monday response on his Twitter page , Ohio Gov. John Kasich returned his fellow Republican's challenge, saying he would send Rauner "fan favorites" should the Cubs win.



A Kasich spokeswoman says those would include items such as local beer, ballpark mustard from Cleveland and other products from the city.



The series begins Tuesday in Cleveland.