4 people including 2 teens injured in Cleveland shootings





CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say four people including two teenagers were injured in three separate shootings in Cleveland.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2eI1f45 ) that investigators haven't provided conditions for any of the people wounded over eight hours Saturday.



Around 3:30 p.m. a 15-year-old boy who police say was a gang member was shot in the shoulder. The boy told police he didn't see who did it.



Around 11 p.m. a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds when someone fired at him, with police saying the suspect also accidentally shot himself in the foot.



In the third shooting, someone shot a 20-year-old man in the foot around 11 p.m. as he walked with two friends.



___



Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com