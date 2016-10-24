Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 23.
Monday, Oct. 24 10:30 AM Ohio Governor’s Executive Workforce Board meeting
Location: State Library of Ohio, 274 East First Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
Monday, Oct. 24 7:00 PM Author Lawrence C. Ross discusses campus racism at UT Diversity and Inclusion Series - University of Toledo's Dialogues on Diversity and Inclusion Series with author Lawrence C. Ross on 'Know Better/Do Better: Deeper Reasons Why Campus Racism Exists'
Location: Student Union Auditorium, University of Toledo,2801 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410
Monday, Oct. 24 Vice President Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, laying out 'the high stakes of November's election for Pennsylvania families' and highlighting Clinton's 'vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' at public events in the Dayton and Toledo areas * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Dayton Toledo www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Tuesday, Oct. 25 8:30 AM Procter & Gamble: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Tuesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM KeyCorp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
Tuesday, Oct. 25 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
Tuesday, Oct. 25 6:00 PM Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson holds town hall meeting
Location: St. . Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1502 Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
Tuesday, Oct. 25 Procter & Gamble Q1 2017 earnings - Procter & Gamble Q1 2017 earnings, for the consumer goods manufacturer
Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/ https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Corso Procter & Gamble press [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Tuesday, Oct. 25 KeyCorp Q3 2016 earnings - KeyCorp Q3 2016 earnings, for the owner of KeyBank
Location: TBD http://www.keybank.com https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Tim Walsh KeyCorp media [email protected] 1 216 471 2758
Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jury selection begins for former Ohio police officer accused of murder during traffic stop - Jury selection begins for former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing, charged with murder (special felony) and voluntary manslaughter in relation to the 19 Jul 2015 shooting death of unarmed black man Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop. Tensing had stopped DuBose for a missing front license plate, which is required in Ohio but not in neighboring states. Tensing was fired by the department soon after the indictment was announced
Location: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati
Contacts: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas 1 513 946 5800 Julie Wilson Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney press 1 513 946 3213
Tuesday, Oct. 25 American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
Tuesday, Oct. 25 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100
Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768
Tuesday, Oct. 25 Owens-Illinois: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass
Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations [email protected] 1 567 336 2701
