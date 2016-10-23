Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:



04-08-31-32-35-42, Kicker: 3-0-9-7-0-8

(four, eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two; Kicker: three, zero, nine, seven, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million



Estimated jackpot: $30 million



3-8-2

(three, eight, two)



4-5-2

(four, five, two)



3-4-5-1

(three, four, five, one)



0-1-6-0

(zero, one, six, zero)



6-2-8-4-1

(six, two, eight, four, one)



7-2-0-3-8

(seven, two, zero, three, eight)



Estimated jackpot: $151 million



06-21-23-29-30

(six, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000
comments powered by Disqus