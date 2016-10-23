Ohio’s community colleges partner with online university





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Community college graduates in Ohio can now transfer to Western Governors University and receive a tuition discount toward earning a bachelor's degree under a new partnership.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ea57um ) the Ohio Association of Community Colleges announced the agreement Oct. 11.



The deal offers competency-based learning opportunities at the online school to all graduates of Ohio's 23 community colleges.



It also extends a 5 percent tuition discount and establishes a transfer program in nursing.



WGU is a nonprofit institution established in 1997 by 19 governors seeking to expand access to affordable higher education. The university has 1,456 students in Ohio and offers programs in teaching, information technology, business and health.



The school's competency-based programs allow students to demonstrate that they've attained the required level of knowledge or skill through various assessments.



