Athens couple works to rescue horses from meat auctions





ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A husband and wife team who co-own a horse farm in Athens has made it their mission to rescue unwanted equines from the perils of Ohio's meat auctions.



While federal legislation outlawing the slaughter of horses for meat took effect in 2007, Rachel Bendler tells The Athens Messenger (http://bit.ly/2edz2C9 ) there's a "loophole" that's been allowing the practice to continue.



The loophole gives "kill buyers" an opportunity to purchase horses at auctions for whatever purpose they choose.



Along with her husband Zack, Bendler operates Bella Run Equine as a safe haven for horses the couple rescues from the slaughterhouse.



The Bendlers routinely travel to slaughter auctions to outbid the "meat men."



The inaugural Bella Equine Fun Show, held Oct. 8 at the Athens County Fairgrounds, raised $2,500 for their rescue efforts.



