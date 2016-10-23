Middletown residents recall John F. Kennedy’s campaign visit





MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — With Election Day just a few short weeks away, residents fondly recall when then-Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy passed through Middletown while campaigning for president.



The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2eh8VOd ) Kennedy spent a night in the southwest Ohio city on Oct. 17, 1960 as part of a campaign swing that included time in West Carrollton and Dayton.



Middletown Superintendent Sam Ison has adorned his office with all-things Kennedy — including a replica of the rocking chair that he had in the White House's Oval Office.



Ison's most prized piece is a rare photo showing the candidate's caravan traveling through a sea of supporters in downtown Middletown.



Among the crowd that day was 72-year-old Heathy Hidy, who recognized the "electricity" surrounding Kennedy even as a teenage admirer.



