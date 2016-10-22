Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 22.
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 22 8:30 AM GOP Sen. Rob Portman kicks-off re-election campaign RV tour - Republican Sen. Rob Portman - who is running for re-election in Ohio - attends 'Super Saturday' events to kick-off his campaign's RV tour, with kick-off at 921 Chatham Lane, Columbus (8:30 AM EDT), before Volunteer Appreciation Lunch, 4041 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH (12:00 PM EDT), Ice Cream Social, 1452 Yankee Park Place, Centerville, OH (3:30 PM EDT), Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, 8917 Eagle Ridge, West Chester, OH (5:00 PM EDT), and Super Saturday Rally, 614 Wooster Pike, Terrace Park, OH (7:00 PM EDT) * Sen. Portman's wife Jane attends kick-off at the Portman for Senate office, Brecksville, OH (8:30 AM EDT), lunch rally, DeVitis Italian Market, Akron, OH (10:30 AM EDT), volunteer appreciation lunch, Portman for Senate Field Office, Canton, OH (12:15 PM EDT), and Ice Cream social, Portman for Senate Field Office, Athens, OH (3:30 PM EDT), before joining Sen. Portman at the rally
Location: Columbus Dayton Toledo www.robportman.com
Contacts: Michawn Rich Portman for Senate [email protected] 1 775 240 8539
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 22 10:00 AM Otterbein University's annual Fall Harvest Festival - Otterbein University Center for Community Engagement's annual Fall Harvest Festival, featuring the second annual Westerville Hunger Heroes 5k and 1-mile fun run
Location: Otterbein Community Garden, 390 N. Spring Rd., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein
Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 22 3:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Virginia and with Mike Pence in Ohio - 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground states of Virginia and Ohio, where he holds a rally at Regent University, Virginia Beach, VA (3:00 PM EDT) before being joined by vice-presidential running mate Mike Pence for a rally at I-X Center, Cleveland (7:00 PM EDT) * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Virginia Beach Cleveland www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
Doors open: 12:00 PM (Virginia Beach) 4:00 PM (Cleveland)
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 24 10:30 AM Ohio Governor’s Executive Workforce Board meeting
Location: State Library of Ohio, 274 East First Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 24 7:00 PM Author Lawrence C. Ross discusses campus racism at UT Diversity and Inclusion Series - University of Toledo's Dialogues on Diversity and Inclusion Series with author Lawrence C. Ross on 'Know Better/Do Better: Deeper Reasons Why Campus Racism Exists'
Location: Student Union Auditorium, University of Toledo,2801 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 24 Vice President Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, laying out 'the high stakes of November's election for Pennsylvania families' and highlighting Clinton's 'vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' at public events in the Dayton and Toledo areas * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Dayton Toledo www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
_____
