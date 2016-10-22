Cincinnati braces for racially charged police shooting trial





CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection begins Tuesday for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.



Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing fatally shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose last year after pulling him over for a missing front license plate near the University of Cincinnati.



The Hamilton County prosecutor called Tensing's actions "asinine" and "senseless" in announcing his indictment and releasing a police body camera video.



Legal experts say juries often want to give police the benefit of the doubt in deadly force cases.



The attorney for the now-fired officer facing murder and voluntary manslaughter charges says Tensing feared getting dragged under DuBose's car as tried to drive away.



Courthouse security will be tight, and local officials concerned about keeping the peace plan to closely monitor events.