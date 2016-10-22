Ohioans urged to dispose of unused prescription drugs





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans are being encouraged to drop off any unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.



The annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration initiative is being held on Saturday. It targets unused prescription drugs because the medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen or abused.



Last year, the government said Ohioans dropped off 13.5 tons of drugs.



The state's attorney general says there are more than 200 collection sites throughout Ohio where people can dispose of the drugs.



http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Individuals-and-Families/Victims/Drug-Diversion/Prescription-Drug-Drop-Boxes