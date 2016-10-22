Judge won’t move man’s trial in Ohio policeman’s slaying now





MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio policeman and says the defense request is premature.



Herschel Jones III pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the January slaying of Danville Officer Thomas Cottrell. The 34-year-old Cottrell was found behind the village's municipal building, after Jones' ex-girlfriend warned police he was "looking to kill a cop."



His attorney wants the trial moved, arguing that publicity about the potential death penalty case would make it difficult to find an impartial jury in Knox County.



The Mount Vernon News (http://bit.ly/2eBbSFF ) reports county Judge Otho Eyster denied the request but says the issues could be raised again during jury selection if juror interviews indicate an impartial jury can't be found.



