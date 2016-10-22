Posted on by

Minor injuries for Ohio’s Sherrod Brown after car crash




PARMA, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and a staff member were treated for minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and struck the senator's vehicle.

The accident happened Thursday in Parma in suburban Cleveland as the staff member was driving Brown's 2016 Jeep. Brown, a Democrat in his second term, was in the passenger seat.

Brown's office said air bags in the Jeep deployed and he and his staffer were treated at a Parma hospital for minor injuries and released.

The office said the senator's dog, Franklin, was in a safety harness in the vehicle and uninjured.

Brown credited the Jeep for minimizing the crash, noting it was made with American steel by union workers in Toledo.
comments powered by Disqus