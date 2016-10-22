Minor injuries for Ohio’s Sherrod Brown after car crash





PARMA, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and a staff member were treated for minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and struck the senator's vehicle.



The accident happened Thursday in Parma in suburban Cleveland as the staff member was driving Brown's 2016 Jeep. Brown, a Democrat in his second term, was in the passenger seat.



Brown's office said air bags in the Jeep deployed and he and his staffer were treated at a Parma hospital for minor injuries and released.



The office said the senator's dog, Franklin, was in a safety harness in the vehicle and uninjured.



Brown credited the Jeep for minimizing the crash, noting it was made with American steel by union workers in Toledo.