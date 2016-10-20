BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
TOP STORIES:
VOTER ROLLS-LAWSUIT
COLUMBUS — Voters in Ohio who were improperly removed from the swing state's registration list can cast ballots in the presidential election, a judge rules. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 420 words.
OHIO FAMILY KILLED
PIKETON — It has been six months since someone shot eight members of an extended family to death in their homes in Ohio. Surviving relatives are still waiting — for an explanation, for an arrest, for a hint of closure. The Pike County sheriff says he now believes the killers were local. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 730 words, photos.
DEAD SONS-MOTHER CHARGED
BELLEFONTAINE — A woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period says in a recorded police interview that she smothered each boy with a blanket over the face because she didn't want to see them suffering. SENT: 130 words, photo. UPCOMING: 250 words by 4 p.m.
CAMPAIGN DEBATE-BAD HOMBRES
PHOENIX — Donald Trump's utterance of "bad hombres" during Wednesday night's presidential debate echoed across both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Within minutes, the Republican nominee was getting a lashing about his mangling of English and Spanish. "What does that even mean?" asked a 22-year-old college student. By Adam Kealoha Causey. SENT: 280 words, photos.
EARNS-FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bancorp's third-quarter profit handily tops Wall Street's view, bolstered by a large one-time gain. SENT: 170 words.
IN BRIEF:
— CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP-OHIO: The Ohio Republican Party's chairman says its executive director made a "bad decision" in creating a fake Twitter account with a crude username to mock the director of GOP nominee Donald Trump's campaign in the battleground state.
— SENATE 2016-OHIO-PORTMAN: Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he is confident Ohio's election process is secure and he will respect the results in his race against former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.
— EX-COACH-SEX ASSAULT: A former middle school girls' basketball coach in northeast Ohio has been indicted on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student.
— TRAFFIC CAMERAS-BRIBERY: The former CEO of a Phoenix-based traffic-camera company has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for her role in a scheme to bribe public officials in Ohio's capital in exchange for city contracts.
— INVESTMENT FRAUD-INDICTMENTS: Five people are headed to prison for involvement in what northeast Ohio authorities say was a Ponzi scheme that cost investors over $17 million.
— CHEMICAL LIME SPILL: Officials in a Cincinnati-area township have lifted a shelter-in-place order after a chemical lime spill.
— FAST FOOD WORKER-ICE PHOTO: A photo of a smiling employee lying in an Ohio restaurant's ice machine has led to questions for a fast-food chain, which says no contaminated ice was served to customers.
— DAYTON AIR SHOW: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline next year's annual air show in southwest Ohio.
— DRUG DEATHS-OHIO-SINGER: The daughter of blues musician Ray Charles is making a swing through Ohio to emphasize the role of the church in fighting the opioid crisis.
— UNIVERSITY OF AKRON-PRESIDENT: The University of Akron has removed the interim title for its interim president, officially giving him the position.
___
NOTE:
AP is moving election test reports for the Nov. 8 Ohio general election on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Eastern. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays prior to testing, found in advisory queues: BC-OH-OHIO General Election Testing/AP-OH-OHIO General Election Testing.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.