BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-BEST BULLPENS
TORONTO — Cleveland is four wins from its first World Series title since 1948, and if the Indians pull it off, they'll join an impressive list of teams that have won championships thanks to terrific relief pitching. By Noah Trister. SENT: 610 words, photos.
BKN--CAVALIERS PREVIEW
CLEVELAND — The first Cleveland team to win a championship since 1964, the Cavaliers are also the first to defend a title in 52 years. That's all LeBron James ever wanted and the three-time champ, whose game is showing no signs of regression, and his teammates might just have enough to get back to the NBA Finals. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words by 6 p.m., photos.
— BKN--CAVALIERS CAPSULE.
FBN--MARVIN & HUE
CINCINNATI — Bengals coach Marvin Lewis knows who's on the line when his phone rings at 5 a.m. It's got to be Browns coach Hue Jackson, who moved from Cincinnati to Cleveland in the offseason and retains very close ties with the team he'll face this weekend. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m., photos.
— BROWNS-BENGALS CAPSULE
FBC--BIG TEN THIS WEEK
Ohio State heads to Penn State having won a program-record 20 consecutive true road games, the longest streak in the nation and the most since the Miami Hurricanes won 20 in a row between 1984 and 1988. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m., photos.
FBC--BIG TEN-MIDSEASON REVIEW
It's the halfway point of the college football season, and many of the most important games in the Big Ten are yet to be played. Here's an overview of what's happened so far. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos.