Ohio Daybook

--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Marcia Fudge joins ATU Local 268 to promote their GOTV program - Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge joins Amalgamated Transit Union Local 268 to promote their free rides in Cleveland to the polls GOTV program, from 2428 St. Clair Ave to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 2925 Euclid Ave
Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.atu.org https://twitter.com/ATUComm
Contacts: Regina Eberhart ATU Local 268 [email protected] 1 202 412 5582
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 10:30 AM 'The Flight of the Hawk Funeral and Memorial Service’ in honor Aaron Pryor - 'The Flight of the Hawk Funeral and Memorial Service’ in honor of Cincinnati Hall of Fame Boxer Aaron Pryor * Pryor passed away on 9 Oct after a long battle with heart disease, at age 60
Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati
Contacts: Elysa Hamlin Cristofoli Keeling [email protected] 1 513 381 3248
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 11:30 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting
Location: William Green Building, 30 West Spring Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 12:30 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio following yesterday's debate - 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a rally in Delaware * Yesterday, Trump participated in the final televised 2016 presidential debate in Nevada * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Delaware County Fair, 236 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, OH Delaware www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
Doors open: 9:30 AM
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 1:45 PM Ohio parents call on Donald Trump to 'stop demeaning women and start paying taxes' - Ohio parents call on 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to 'stop trying to bully his way to the presidency, stop demeaning women, and start paying taxes'
Location: Delaware Ohio Together Office, 22 S. Sandusky, Delaware, OH Delaware www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221
Media planning to cover this events should RSVP to [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 2:00 PM New York FPC briefing on electoral and demographic trends in presidential election battleground states - New York Foreign Press Center On-The-Record Press Briefing on 'Electoral and Demographic Trends in Battleground States', with Center for Urban Research City University of New York Mapping Service Director Steven Romaleski using a series of maps to analyze recent electoral and demographic trends in key battleground states for the 2016 presidential election, showing who has voted and where in recent presidential elections, and who is eligible to vote this year, in states including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New York
Location: 799 United Nations Plaza, New York, NY New York City www.fpc.state.gov https://twitter.com/ForeignPressCtr
Contacts: New York FPC [email protected] 1 212 317 8325
All Foreign Press Center briefings are for foreign media only
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Jaiza Page holds recreation and parks hearing - Columbus Councilmember Jaiza Page holds public hearing to review legislation that will appear on future City Council agendas within the Recreation and Parks Committee. Topics include park improvements, shelter facility updates and landscaping installation
Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 6:00 PM Community conversation on 'Consumer Awareness & Protection' - Cincinnati Human Relations Commission and Ohio Attorney General's Office host a community conversation on 'Consumer Awareness & Protection'
Location: Cincinnati Hamilton County Community Action Agency, 1740 Langdon Farm Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.chrc.us/ https://twitter.com/CHRC
Contacts: Ericka King-Betts CHRC Executive Director [email protected] 1 513 352 3237
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 7:00 PM Ohio Right to Life hosts 'An Evening with Dinesh D'Souza'
Location: Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd, Grove City, OH www.ohiolife.org
Contacts: Katherine Franklin Ohio Right to Life [email protected] 1 614 547 0099 x304
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 - Friday, Oct. 21 Ohio Program Year 2016 Consolidated Plan Program Advisory Committee meeting - Ohio Program Year 2016 Consolidated Plan Program Advisory Committee meeting, to review the Program Year 2017 Consolidated Plan which outlines program priorities for the Development Services Agency’s Office of Community Development
Location: Creekside Conference and Event Center, 101 Mill Street, Suite 300, Gahanna, OH http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 - Friday, Oct. 21 Transforming Care: Midwest Conference on LGBTQ Health Equity and HIV/AIDS - Transforming Care: Midwest Conference on LGBTQ Health Equity and HIV/AIDS, hosted by Equitas Health and Ohio AIDS Coalition
Location: Fawcett Center, 2400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://transformingcareconference.com/
Contacts: Alyssa Chenault Equitas Health 1 614 526 4161
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 20 Jon Bellion begins fall headline tour
Location: Newport Music Hall, 1722 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://twitter.com/jonbellion
Contacts: Kristen Kanopka Capitol Music Group [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 8:00 AM MORPC's Summit on Sustainability - Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's Summit on Sustainability, bringing hundreds of community leaders together to explore and share sustainable ideas and solutions, and to celebrate individual and collaborative sustainability efforts with the Green Region Awards. This year's theme is 'Feeding Our Economy', focusing on sharing the best practices that can be applied to local communities, regions, and businesses to enhance the built environment. The awards honor individuals and organizations working to create a more vibrant and environmentally sustainable region
Location: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.morpc.org/
Contacts: Bernice Cage MORPC [email protected] 1 614 233 4157
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 8:30 AM BGSU and UT present Women in Leadership conference - Bowling Green State University and University of Toledo co-present Women in Leadership conference, 'Creating and Pursuing Pathways for Promotion.' Speakers include BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey and University of Toledo President Sharon L. Gaber
Location: Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, OH http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu
Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 10:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 11:00 AM Parker Hannifin: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome
Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding [email protected] 1 216 896 3258
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 2:00 PM Inauguration ceremony for sixth CSTCC president - Cincinnati State Technical and Community College hold inauguration ceremony for its sixth president, Dr. Monica Posey
Location: 3520 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnatistate.edu https://twitter.com/cinstate
Contacts: Richard Curtis Cincinnati State [email protected] 1 513 205 5857
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 4:30 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where she urges Ohioans to vote and support 'her agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Recreation Center, Cuyahoga Community College, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleveland, OH www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHVotesEarly
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 2:30 PM
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 7:30 PM Music Masters Series tribute concert honoring Johnny Cash - 21st Annual Music Masters tribute concert, this year remembering Johnny Cash. Series honors a different musician each year and is presented by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the Case Western Reserve University Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities and Klipsch Audio. Members of Cash's family expected to attend to accept the award. Performers include Mike Ness, Eilen Jewell, and LA punk band X
Location: State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.rockhall.com https://twitter.com/rock_hall
Contacts: Shauna Wilson Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [email protected] 1 216 515 1215
--------------------
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 - Sunday, Oct. 23 Annual National Conference on Professional Nursing Education and Development - Annual National Conference on Professional Nursing Education & Development, with the theme 'Bridging Generations in Nursing: Infusing Creativity and Collaboration into Professional Development'
Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.pneg.org/
Contacts: 2016 Conference [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 21 2016 Ohio Securities Conference - Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Securities holds 2016 Ohio Securities Conference. Industry experts, scholars, practitioners and regulators discuss key public policy issues facing investors and the investment industry. Speakers include Ohio Department of Commerce Commissioner Andrea Seidt, Ohio Department of Commerce Director Jaqueline T. Williams, University of Toledo College of Law Dean Benjamin Barros, and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Douglas Squires
Location: Renaissance Hotel, 50 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Michael Duchesne Ohio Department of Commerce Communications [email protected] 1 614 644 9570
--------------------
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 22 3:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Virginia and with Mike Pence in Ohio - 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground states of Virginia and Ohio, where he holds a rally at Regent University, Virginia Beach, VA (3:00 PM EDT) before being joined by vice-presidential running mate Mike Pence for a rally at I-X Center, Cleveland, OH (7:00 PM EDT) * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Virginia Beach Cleveland www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
Doors open: 12:00 PM (Virginia Beach) 4:00 PM (Cleveland)
_____
