University of Akron’s interim president named president





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron has removed the interim title for its interim president.



The university's Board of Trustees in July named School of Law Dean Matthew Wilson as interim president.



Trustees officially gave him the position on Wednesday, extending his term through June 2019.



Wilson replaced Scott Scarborough, who stepped down in May after the board determined the university needed new leadership.



Scarborough took over in July 2014 and had a rocky tenure. He was criticized over cuts and a largely unsuccessful attempt to rebrand the school as "Ohio's Polytechnic University." Enrollment also fell under his tenure.



The university announced last week that cash and pledges increased 19 percent over the last three months compared to the same period last year. Yearly fund giving has increased 39 percent.