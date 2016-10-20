Ex-traffic-camera CEO sentenced to prison in bribery scandal





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former CEO of a Phoenix-based traffic-camera company has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for her role in a scheme to bribe public officials in Ohio's capital city in exchange for city contracts.



A federal judge in Columbus, Ohio sentenced Karen Finley on Wednesday to 14 months in prison.



Finley pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit bribery. She awaits sentencing in a similar corruption case in Chicago.



Ohio lobbyist John Raphael was sentenced in June to 15 months in federal prison for extortion in the scandal.



Authorities say Raphael extorted money in the form of campaign contributions for elected officials from the traffic-camera company Redflex for contracts awarded by the Columbus City Council.



Finley has apologized for her role in the scheme.