Man dies in Cleveland city jail after traffic stop arrest





CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say Cleveland police are investigating the death of a man who died after being found unconscious inside a city jail where he was being held on traffic charges.



The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 39-year-old Kalvin Berry. Authorities say the Cleveland man was found unresponsive in a cell at police headquarters Monday morning and pronounced dead at a hospital.



A city spokesman says police are investigating the death.



Cleveland.com reports court records say Berry tried to drive off after being stopped for speeding Monday. The news site says Berry was arrested and jailed for driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding and reckless operation.



Berry was sentenced to six months in jail in December 2015 after pleading guilty to felony domestic violence.