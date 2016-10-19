Cleveland cop charged in fatal shooting pleads not guilty





CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer who fatally shot an unarmed suspect after a break-in has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.



Authorities say Patrolman Alan Buford shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones in the chest when Buford and his partner tried to arrest Jones outside a store in March 2015.



Buford pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released on a personal bond. The case is being heard in Cleveland Municipal Court after his indictment last month by a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County grand jury.



Buford's attorney didn't return telephone calls seeking comment.



County Prosecutor Tim McGinty has said it's unreasonable for officers to use deadly force without a reason to think someone is a threat to police or the public.



Buford is on restricted duty while his case is pending.