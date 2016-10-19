Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 8:00 AM Cleveland Browns and United Way of Greater Cleveland participate in 18th annual Hometown Huddle - Cleveland Browns and United Way of Greater Cleveland participate in 18th annual Hometown Huddle, a league-wide NFL day of service in partnership with United Ways across the country. This year, the Cleveland Browns, in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, United Way and University Hospitals construct a new play space, refurbish current equipment, resurface the outdoor basketball court and complete beautification projects
Location: Luis Munoz Marín School 1701 Castle Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/BrownsGiveBack
Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175
Tuesday, Oct. 18 9:00 AM Madeleine Albright campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee (and fellow former Secretary of State) Hillary Clinton in Ohio, discussing 'how Clinton has spent her entire life fighting to expand opportunity for women and how she will continue to fight for families in the White House' and highlighting 'how Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be commander-in-chief'. Agenda includes a 'Cincinnati Early Vote Event'
Location: 110 E Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
Tuesday, Oct. 18 10:00 AM Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Cintas Corporation, 6800 Cintas Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
Tuesday, Oct. 18 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines efforts to lower costs of life-saving drugs - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines a new bipartisan effort to help lower prices of life-saving drugs used to treat diseases like cancer and arthritis via news conference with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Dr Sarah Hudson-DiSalle
Location: Ohio State University Hospital East, 181 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
Tuesday, Oct. 18 11:00 AM Voting rights experts hold press call on claims election will be 'rigged' - Ohio Voice Election Administration Director Camille Wimbish, League of Women Voters President Carrie Davis, and Voter Protection Program for America Votes Director Maria Bruno hold press call to explain why Ohio’s election cannot be rigged and provide voters with resources they can use to support election protection
Location: TBD www.progressohio.org https://twitter.com/progressohio
Contacts: Sandy Theis ProgressOhio [email protected] 1 614 940 0131
Call-In Number: 203-680-8765 (no PIN required)
Tuesday, Oct. 18 11:00 AM PICO National Network detail voter engagement program - PICO National Network detail their voter engagement program in battleground states and in states with competitive U.S. Senate races (Florida, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Pennsylvania), via media conference call with clergy and staff from the Network
Location: TBD www.piconetwork.org https://twitter.com/PICOnetwork
Contacts: Jennifer Farmer PICO National Network [email protected] 1 202 306 0136
Conference call: 1.800.697.5978/ Passcode: 6251739#
Tuesday, Oct. 18 3:30 PM Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting
Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
Tuesday, Oct. 18 5:45 PM East-West Center discussion on 'Why Japan Matters for the United States' - East-West Center discussion on 'Why Japan Matters for the United States', with Sasakawa USA Chairman of the Board and CEO Adm. (Ret.) Dennis Blair, PIIE Executive Vice President and Director of Studies Dr Marcus Noland, AFT President and Chief Scientist Dr Fukuo Hashimoto, and East-West Center in Washington USA Director Dr Satu Limaye
Location: The Union Club, 1211 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.eastwestcenter.org https://twitter.com/EastWestCenter
Contacts: East-West Center in Washington [email protected] 1 202 293 3995
Tuesday, Oct. 18 6:30 PM Otterbein University discussion on STEAM collaboration - Graduate School at Otterbein University's Executive Guest Lecture Series, with panelists discussing the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Collaboration and how collaboration will impact learning and business conduct in the future
Location: Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein
Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284
Tuesday, Oct. 18 7:00 PM CAIR-Cleveland hosts 'Teatime for Peace' event - Council on American-Islamic Relations Cleveland co-hosts 'Teatime for Peace' event to provide the chance to get to know the local Muslim community and to help dispel stereotypes about Islam and Muslims * The event is part of a series of interfaith gatherings being held in Cuyahoga, Summit and Lake counties designed to foster support for the Muslim community in light of increasing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric in American politics and media
Location: West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River, OH Cleveland http://www.cair.com https://twitter.com/cairnational
Contacts: Ibrahim Hooper CAIR communications director [email protected] 1 202 744 7726 Julia Shearson CAIR Ohio [email protected] 1 216 830 2247
Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Thursday, Oct. 20 AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference - AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference (ICSSC). Co-located with Ka and Broadband Communications Conference
Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.aiaa.org/ https://twitter.com/aiaa
Contacts: AIAA [email protected] 1 703 264 7500
Wednesday, Oct. 19 10:00 AM Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board Administrative Section meeting
Location: 6606 Tussing Road, OCILB Conference Room, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
Wednesday, Oct. 19 10:15 AM Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio and North Carolina - 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground states of Ohio and North Carolina, where he discusses his and Hillary Clinton's 'plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and their shared vision for an America that is stronger together'. Agenda includes a canvass kick-off at Ohio Together Coordinated Office, 1640 West Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH (10:15 AM EDT) and an Ohio Democratic Party early vote rally at Clark County Historical Society, 117 S Fountain Ave, Springfield (12:00 PM EDT), before traveling to North Carolina for a North Carolina Democratic Party early vote rally at University of North Carolina - Asheville, 1 University Heights, Asheville, NC (5:00 PM EDT) * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Johanna Cervone Hillary for America [email protected]
Doors open 9:00 AM (Upper Arlington), 10:15 AM (Springfield), 3:00 PM (Asheville)
Wednesday, Oct. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Saturday, Oct. 22 Circleville Pumpkin Show, including Miss Pumpkin Show and parade on the opening day
Location: Circleville, OH Circleville www.pumpkinshow.com
Contacts: Nanisa Osborn Pumpkin Show press [email protected] 1 740 477 2156
Thursday, Oct. 20 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
Thursday, Oct. 20 Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2016 earnings - Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2016 earnings, for the financial services company
Location: TBD http://www.53.com https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Sean Parker Fifth Third Bancorp media 1 513 534 6791
Thursday, Oct. 20 Jon Bellion begins fall headline tour
Location: Newport Music Hall, 1722 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://twitter.com/jonbellion
Contacts: Kristen Kanopka Capitol Music Group [email protected]
Thursday, Oct. 20 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
