The Latest: Ohio Senate candidates spar over Trump, Clinton





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the debate between U.S. Senate candidates Rob Portman and Ted Strickland (all times local):



9 p.m.



Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic challenger Ted Strickland have sparred over their parties' presidential nominees in their second debate and traded jabs that they're each bending the truth to get an edge with voters.



Portman and Strickland often spoke directly into the camera Monday night at a Columbus television station. They tried to appeal to the battleground state's divided electorate with personal stories of pulling themselves up through hard work and education.



Portman says he wants to continue to be an "independent voice" in Washington, citing his bipartisan efforts to fight the heroin crisis, human trafficking and worker dislocation.



Strickland, a former Ohio governor, says he wants to spend the rest of his life fighting for the working people of Ohio.



___



7:45 p.m.



U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio are sparring over the records of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, women's issues and guns at their second debate in Columbus.



Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland says incumbent Sen. Rob Portman stuck by Trump even after he made statements against women, a disabled reporter and Sen. John McCain. Portman says he has rescinded his endorsement of Trump, while Strickland has not challenged questionable activities by Clinton.



Portman says Strickland shouldn't be given the opportunity to take his gubernatorial record to Washington, because he presided over 350,000 lost jobs and the draining of Ohio's rainy day fund.



Strickland says the George W. Bush administration, in which Portman was trade representative and budget director, was more responsible for the national recession that he was as governor.



___



7:14 p.m.



Candidates for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio are beginning their second debate.



The Monday meeting between Republican incumbent Rob Portman and Democratic challenger Ted Strickland is taking place in Columbus.



The race has drawn new attention following the release of a 2005 video that captured Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump making lewd comments about women.



Portman withdrew his previous support for Trump after the video was released. In the candidates' first debate on Friday, Strickland said the timing of the decision showed "cowardice." Portman said he had hoped to support the nominee selected by his party.



The two will meet once again on Thursday at the Cleveland City Club.