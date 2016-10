CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the University of Cincinnati.



University officials sent out a tweet Monday night, urging anyone on campus to "shelter in place, stay away from windows and lock doors." They lifted the shelter-in-place order about an hour later.



Police say they're searching for a male suspect in connection with the incident.



There are no reports of any injuries.



No other information was immediately available.



The investigation is ongoing.