Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:



03-04-18-20-22-33, Kicker: 9-8-1-0-8-6

(three, four, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three; Kicker: nine, eight, one, zero, eight, six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million



06-23-31-34-45, Lucky Ball: 4

(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)



Estimated jackpot: $20 million



2-5-2

(two, five, two)



3-8-1

(three, eight, one)



6-8-4-8

(six, eight, four, eight)



3-7-9-7

(three, seven, nine, seven)



9-1-2-0-4

(nine, one, two, zero, four)



0-8-9-9-7

(zero, eight, nine, nine, seven)



Estimated jackpot: $136 million



11-17-27-36-37

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000
comments powered by Disqus