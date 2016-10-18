OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-04-18-20-22-33, Kicker: 9-8-1-0-8-6
(three, four, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three; Kicker: nine, eight, one, zero, eight, six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
06-23-31-34-45, Lucky Ball: 4
(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
6-8-4-8
(six, eight, four, eight)
3-7-9-7
(three, seven, nine, seven)
9-1-2-0-4
(nine, one, two, zero, four)
0-8-9-9-7
(zero, eight, nine, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
11-17-27-36-37
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000