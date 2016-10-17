Woman who fatally struck dancers at Ohio concert charged





PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old woman who killed two people after she drove onto a makeshift dance floor during a community concert near Cleveland has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.



Police say 74-year-old Donna Chidsey, of Parma Heights, told them she accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake while backing from a parking space in August.



Chidsey turned herself in Monday and was released on bond. Her attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on the accusations.



Parma Heights Sgt. Steve Scharschmidt says Chidsey was charged with first-degree misdemeanors instead of felonies because prosecutors considered her actions to be negligent, not reckless.



The accident killed 68-year-old Nancy Gielas, of Hinckley, and 61-year-old Kathleen McDonald, of Parma Heights. Seven people were injured, including Chidsey.