Ohio Daybook

Monday, Oct. 17 8:00 AM Lorain County GradNation Community Summit: Increasing Graduation Rates in Our County - Lorain County GradNation Community Summit: Increasing Graduation Rates in Our County, featuring remarks from Ohio state Sen. Gayle Manning
Location: Lorain High School, 2600 Ashland Ave., Lorain, OH Lorain www.americaspromise.org https://twitter.com/AmericasPromise #GradNation
Contacts: Gabrielle Mathis America's Promise Alliance [email protected] 1 202 657 0647 1 917 345 4154
Monday, Oct. 17 8:00 AM 2016 Candidates Forum on Children and Youth in Ohio - Nationwide Children's Hospital host 2016 Candidates Forum on Children and Youth, with participants including Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, Democratic Congressional candidate for Ohio Ed Albertson, Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, Ohio Senate candidates Stephanie Kunze and Cathy Johnson, Ohio House candidates John Rush, Kristin Boggs, David Todd, and Michael Johnston, and county commissioner candidates John O'Grady, Whitney Smith, Kevin Boyce, and Terry Boyd
Location: Ann Isaly Wolfe Education Bldg, 575 S 18th St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/ https://twitter.com/nationwidekids
Contacts: Gina Bericchia Nationwide Children's Hospital 1 614 355 0487
Monday, Oct. 17 10:00 AM Madeleine Albright campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, discussing 'how Clinton has spent her entire life fighting to expand opportunity for women and how she will continue to fight for families in the White House' and highlighting 'how Clinton is uniquely prepared for the presidency while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be commander-in-chief'. Agenda includes 'Columbus Area Early Vote Event' at 16 Westerview Dr, Westerville (10:00 AM EDT), and 'Dayton Campus Early Vote Event', University of Dayton, Dayton (1:15 PM EDT)
Location: Dayton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
Monday, Oct. 17 10:00 AM Ohio joint Senate Committee hearing on investing in children's health - Ohio state Sens. Shannon Jones and Peggy Lehner hold a joint information hearing of the Senate Health & Human Services and Education Committees focused on improving the health and well-being of Ohio's children through evidenced-based interventions and strategic investments during early childhood development. Participants include ReadyNation Global Director Dr. Sara Watson, Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee Executive Director Susan Ackerman, and Joint Education Oversight Committee Executive Director Lauren Monowar-Jones
Location: Pavillion Ballroom, Hilton Netherland Plaza, 35 West 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://ohiosenate.gov/index
Contacts: Melissa Sandt Office of State Sen. Shannon Jones [email protected] 1 614 466 9737 David Cordonnier Office of State Sen. Peggy Lehner [email protected] 1 614 466 4538
Monday, Oct. 17 12:00 PM Mike Pence campaigns in Ohio and Michigan - 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a rallies at Manor House Banquet & Conference Center, Mason (12:00 PM EDT) and Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus (3:00 PM EDT), before traveling to Michigan to join the Macomb County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at The Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Charter Township (6:40 PM EDT)
Location: Columbus Mason www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226
Doors open 9:00 AM (12:00 PM), 1:00 PM (3:00 PM) * Dinner is a private event
Monday, Oct. 17 7:00 PM Cleveland Cavaliers hosts youth clinic in Columbus - Cleveland Cavaliers hosts youth clinic in Columbus. Participants includes Cavs assistant coaches and players Kay Felder, Jordan McRae, Markel Brown, DeAndre Liggins, Cory Jefferson, John Holland and Jonathan Holmes
Location: The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.nba.com/cavaliers/ https://twitter.com/cavs
Contacts: Sarah Jamieson Cleveland Cavaliers [email protected] 1 216 780 3314
Monday, Oct. 17 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
Monday, Oct. 17 - Saturday, Oct. 22 21st Annual Music Masters Series honoring Johnny Cash - 21st Annual Music Masters Series begins, this year celebrating Johnny Cash with interviews, panel discussions, films, educational programs and a keynote lecture at Case Western Reserve University. Week culminates 21 Oct with a tribute concert. Series honors a different musician each year and is presented by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the Case Western Reserve University Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities and Klipsch Audio
Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.rockhall.com https://twitter.com/rock_hall
Contacts: Carl Harp Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [email protected] 1 216 515 1503
Tuesday, Oct. 18 9:00 AM Madeleine Albright campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, discussing how Clinton has 'spent her entire life fighting to expand opportunity for women and how she will continue to fight for families in the White House' and highlight how Clinton 'is uniquely prepared for the presidency while Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.' Agenda includes a 'Cincinnati Early Vote Event'
Location: 110 East Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media interested in covering any of the events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]
Tuesday, Oct. 18 10:00 AM Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Cintas Corporation, 6800 Cintas Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
Tuesday, Oct. 18 11:00 AM PICO National Network detail voter engagement program - PICO National Network detail their voter engagement program in battleground states and in states with competitive U.S. Senate races (Florida, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire, Nevada and Pennsylvania), via media conference call with clergy and staff from PICO National Network
Location: TBD www.piconetwork.org https://twitter.com/PICOnetwork
Contacts: Jennifer Farmer PICO National Network [email protected] 1 202 306 0136
Conference call: 1.800.697.5978/ Passcode: 6251739#
Tuesday, Oct. 18 5:45 PM East-West Center discussion on 'Why Japan Matters for the United States' - East-West Center discussion on 'Why Japan Matters for the United States', with Sasakawa USA Chairman of the Board and CEO Admiral Dennis Blair, PIIE Executive Vice President and Director of Studies Dr. Marcus Noland, East-West Center in Washington USA Director Dr. Satu Limaye, and AFT President and Chief Scientist Dr. Fukuo Hashimoto
Location: The Union Club, 1211 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.eastwestcenter.org https://twitter.com/EastWestCenter
Contacts: East-West Center in Washington [email protected] 1 202 293 3995
Tuesday, Oct. 18 6:30 PM Otterbein University discussion on STEAM collaboration - Graduate School at Otterbein University's Executive Guest Lecture Series, with panelists discussing the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Collaboration and how collaboration will impact learning and business conduct in the future
Location: Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein
Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284
Tuesday, Oct. 18 7:00 PM CAIR-Cleveland hosts 'Teatime for Peace' event - Council on American-Islamic Relations Cleveland co-hosts 'Teatime for Peace' event to provide the chance to get to know the local Muslim community and to help dispel stereotypes about Islam and Muslims * The event is part of a series of interfaith gatherings being held in Cuyahoga, Summit and Lake counties designed to foster support for the Muslim community in light of increasing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric in American politics and media
Location: West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River, OH Cleveland http://www.cair.com https://twitter.com/cairnational
Contacts: Ibrahim Hooper CAIR communications director [email protected] 1 202 744 7726 Julia Shearson CAIR Ohio [email protected] 1 216 830 2247
Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Thursday, Oct. 20 AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference - AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference (ICSSC). Co-located with Ka and Broadband Communications Conference
Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.aiaa.org/ https://twitter.com/aiaa
Contacts: AIAA [email protected] 1 703 264 7500
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 19 10:15 AM Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio and North Carolina - 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground states of Ohio and North Carolina, where he discusses his and Hillary Clinton's 'plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and their shared vision for an America that is stronger together'. Agenda includes a canvass kick-off at Ohio Together Coordinated Office, 1640 West Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH (10:15 AM EDT) and an Ohio Democratic Party early vote rally at Clark County Historical Society, 117 S Fountain Ave, Springfield (12:00 PM EDT), before traveling to North Carolina for a North Carolina Democratic Party early vote rally in Asheville * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Johanna Cervone Hillary for America [email protected]
Doors open 9:00 AM (Upper Arlington), 10:15 AM (Springfield)
Wednesday, Oct. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Saturday, Oct. 22 Circleville Pumpkin Show, including Miss Pumpkin Show and parade on the opening day
Location: Circleville, OH Circleville www.pumpkinshow.com
Contacts: Nanisa Osborn Pumpkin Show press [email protected] 1 740 477 2156
