AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 3 as Ohio State holds at No. 2

Michigan moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, right behind No. 2 Ohio State, to give the Big Ten rivals their best combined ranking since the 2006 season, when they played the only 1-vs.-2 game in the series.



Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday with a season-high 60 first-place votes. The Buckeyes stayed No. 2 after an overtime victory against Wisconsin, which fell two spots to 10th. The Wolverines moved up in an off week with Clemson slipping to fourth. The Tigers had their own overtime escape at home against North Carolina State.



Michigan has its best ranking since it was No. 3 after losing to Ohio State in '06.



No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 7 Louisville held their spots.



POLL POINTS



Ohio State and Michigan are marching toward a regular-season finale on Nov. 26 that could rank among the biggest games in the history of the storied rivalry.



Nine times the Buckeyes and Wolverines have played The Game with both ranked in the top five. The 2006 game was the only time both were ranked in the top three when they played. The only currently ranked team left for either to play is No. 8 Nebraska, which is at Ohio State on Nov. 5.



UP



— No. 12 West Virginia moved up eight spots. The unbeaten Mountaineers have their best ranking since starting the 2008 season at No. 8. It is their best ranking this late in the season since finishing at No. 6 in 2007.



— No. 17 Arkansas moved up five spots after beating Mississippi.



— No. 20 Western Michigan jumped four after shutting out Akron.



— No. 8 Nebraska moved up two spots and has its highest ranking since Sept. 25, 2011.



DOWN



— Tennessee dropped nine spots to No. 18 after getting pounded by Alabama for its second straight loss.



— Ole Miss fell 11 spots to No. 23, but the Rebels are the first team with a 3-3 record to be ranked since Oct. 18, 2009, when Oklahoma was No. 25 after splitting its first six games.



IN



— North Carolina continues to yo-yo in and out of the Top 25. The 22nd-ranked Tar Heels have re-entered for the second time this season.



— LSU is back at No. 25 after falling out three weeks ago.



OUT



— Miami dropped out after its second straight loss.



— Virginia Tech is out after being upset by Syracuse.



CONFERENCE CALL



SEC — 8



Big Ten — 4



ACC — 4



Big 12 — 3



Pac-12 — 2



American — 2



MAC — 1



Mountain West — 1



RANKED vs. RANKED



No. 6 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama. Second straight top-10 matchup for the Crimson Tide.



No. 23 Mississippi at No. 25 LSU. This will be the fifth game in which the Rebels are facing a ranked team. They are 1-3 so far and the only victory is against Georgia, which is no longer ranked.



No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Auburn. The Razorbacks won last year's game 54-46 in overtime.



