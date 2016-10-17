AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Mark Gillispie is on the desk until 6 p.m.. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
TOP STORIES
HEROIN OVERDOSES-IMMUNITY
UNDATED — Reeling from a surge in heroin overdoses, authorities in the Cincinnati area made an offer: Hand in potentially deadly drugs and you won't be charged. But the blanket immunity granted by a judge there over a month ago hasn't brought in any heroin so far. Results from similar efforts elsewhere have also yielded few drugs, according to a review by The Associated Press. By Ann Sanner and Philip Marcelo. SENT: 900 words. AP photos.
CAMPAIGN 2016-KOCH GROUND GAME
FAIRLESS, Pa. -- Four years after spending heavily in a futile effort to prevent President Barack Obama's second term, billionaire industrialists David and Charles Koch have pushed all of their resources down ballot. The Kochs' super PAC Americans for Prosperity is spending heavily to get conservative Republican elected or re-elected to the U.S. Senate, an effort that includes door-to-door efforts in Ohio and Pennsylvania. By Julie Bykowicz. SENT: 950 words. AP photos.
AROUND THE STATE
ADDICTED BABIES
PORTSMOUTH -- A study by the Children's Defense Fund has found that 9 of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest rates of infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome caused by mothers who take drugs during their pregnancies are in the state's Appalachian region. Babies born with NAS has quadrupled from the five-year period 2009 to 2013, compared with the period 2004 to 2008. SENT: 450 words.
MEMBER EXCHANGE
COFFEE DONATIONS
WAPAKONETA — An Ohio man's decision to travel to El Salvador and throughout Latin America on missionary trips has changed the life of David Tilton. After returning to his hometown of Lima in western Ohio, Tilton decided to begin roasting coffee and recently opened a coffee shop in Wapakoneta which will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to charity. By John Bush, Lima News. SENT: 670 words. Mandatory Member Credit
IN BRIEF:
—THREATS AGAINST MILITARY-INDICTMENT: Federal authorities say an Ohio man has been indicted on more criminal charges for using a social media site to incite violence against U.S. military members on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.
— GREAT OHIOANS AWARD: Nominations are being sought for an award that recognizes Ohioans who have played a significant role in world, state or American history.
— KILLED IN PARK-LAWSUIT: The father of a college student killed by a falling tree at a northeast Ohio park has filed a lawsuit claiming the city was negligent in not maintaining trees along a walking path.
— SLAYING ABDUCTION: New attorneys for an Illinois man charged in the 2014 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Ohio want death penalty specifications dismissed because of where the victims were killed.
